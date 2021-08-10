checkAd

Pebble Project Facilities Would Be Unaffected by Recent 8.1M Earthquake in Alaska

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 12:55  |  35   |   |   

Robust engineering design for key mine-site facilities reflects commitment to environmental leadershipVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") …

Robust engineering design for key mine-site facilities reflects commitment to environmental leadership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership") has determined the 8.1 magnitude ("M") earthquake experienced in Alaska on July 28, 2021 resulted in substantially less ground movement at the project site than the seismic events considered in the assessment of the stability of its proposed tailings facility designs.

"We determined the 8.1 M earthquake that occurred last month south of the Alaska Peninsula, about 300 miles from our site, created ground acceleration at Pebble that is 20 - 30 times less than the design earthquakes we've evaluated," said Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President & CEO. "To put that into perspective, the 8.1 M earthquake recorded July 28 is the largest seismic event in the United States in the past 50 years."

‘Seismic risk' is measured as ground acceleration as a proportion of gravity ("g"). The Pebble Partnership has assessed seismic risk at the Pebble site so that proposed tailings embankments and other mine facilities would not fail under even the most severe seismic events, which are extraordinarily unlikely. This is a course of action that will continue throughout the state permitting process and life of mine.

The extreme seismic events modeled to test the stability of proposed tailings embankments and other mine-site facilities at Pebble include:

  • a repeat of the 9.2 M megathrust event that occurred in Alaska's Prince William Sound in 1964 (the second largest seismic event ever recorded);
  • an 8.0 M earthquake occurring ~50 miles east of the Pebble Project site, similar to but of larger magnitude than the 7.1 M event that occurred north of Anchorage in November 2018;
  • a 7.5 M event along the entire length of the Lake Clark Fault, including those portions closest to the Pebble site for which no evidence of movement for more than 10,000 years has been detected; and,
  • a 6.5 M event occurring immediately below the proposed Pebble mine site, where no evidence of a fault exists.

"The highest ground acceleration at the Pebble site produced as a result of these potential, extreme seismic events is estimated to be 0.6 g (or 60% of the rate of acceleration due to gravity). It is these types of extreme ground movements that our proposed tailings facilities are designed to withstand," Thiessen explained. "By comparison, the extremely rare 8.1M event recorded last month created ground movement at Pebble of about 0.02 to 0.03 g, or 20 - 30 times less than what we have considered.

Seite 1 von 3
Northern Dynasty Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Northern Dynasty -- 100-Bagger-Aktie....10 000 Prozent Gewinn...Rick Rule
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pebble Project Facilities Would Be Unaffected by Recent 8.1M Earthquake in Alaska Robust engineering design for key mine-site facilities reflects commitment to environmental leadershipVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension
Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...