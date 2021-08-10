Topdanmark Is Cheap, May Pay Out More Than Investors Expect, Nordea Says
- (PLX AI) – Topdanmark is the cheapest Nordic non-life insurance company, Nordea analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- While consensus expects Topdanmark to have a 100% payout ratio through 2023, the company's excess capital may allow it to raise its payout ratio to 110-120%, Nordea said
- Nordea rates Topdanmark buy with price target DKK 400
