Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Approach R10 , a lightweight portable golf launch monitor designed to help golfers improve their game at home, indoors or the driving range. With more than a dozen key metrics 1 shown in real time, including club head speed, ball speed, swing tempo, ball spin, launch angle and more, golfers of all skill levels can rely on the Approach R10 to fine-tune their game. When paired with the Garmin Golf app , players can also leverage the Training Mode to recognize strengths and areas of improvement, automatically record video clips to analyze a player’s swing and utilize the entertaining Home Tee Hero golf simulator 2 to master and enjoy over 42,000 golf courses worldwide.

Introducing the Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor from Garmin (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Approach R10 golf launch monitor combines lightweight portability with a fun, easy-to-use platform so you can work on your game wherever and whenever you’d like,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you are tied up with a busy schedule or facing impending weather on the range, you can still work on your golf swing from home or virtually take a shot where the pros will play this weekend. Either way, the Approach R10 keeps you golfing.”

Fine-tune your game

With the Approach R10’s new Training Mode feature, golfers can track stats for each club and easily break down a slick shot dispersion chart based on estimated ball flight.1 Once training is out of the way, users can take their game worldwide with the Home Tee Hero simulator and enjoy friendly weekly tournaments with all the scores posted to a leaderboard on the Garmin Golf app.2 What’s more, automatically recorded video clips showing real stats overlaid on each shot can be stored in the cloud so golfers can see and analyze their own swing.

Go Premium

And with the introduction of the Garmin Golf app premium membership, Approach R10 owners can take advantage of a free 30-day trial to virtually test out courses before a trip or courses close to home with the Home Tee Hero golf simulator. In addition, premium members receive access to weekly tournaments that offer a new random course every week. The Approach R10 also provides direct compatibility with the E6 CONNECT library3 of content with photorealistic courses that can be played at any time to enhance the overall golfing experience.