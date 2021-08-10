Sonic Automotive Continues to Grow Its EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion in Austin, Texas

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the continued expansion of the EchoPark Automotive brand with the opening of its newest delivery center in the Austin market. With six other EchoPark locations in Texas, including one in nearby New Braunfels, Austin car buyers are already familiar with the tremendous value and guest experience that EchoPark provides its guests. The new EchoPark Austin Delivery Center will continue to fulfill EchoPark’s brand promise, while offering guests an exciting vehicle delivery experience unlike anything in the retail automotive space.

EchoPark Austin Delivery Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With our new Austin Delivery Center concept, EchoPark introduces the next level of car buying, allowing guests to replace the traditional dealership experience with an exciting, enjoyable and seamless transaction, while still locking in savings of up to $3,000 versus the competition. Our customized guest delivery experience in Austin features three technology-enabled indoor delivery bays that will inspire our guests to celebrate their new purchase in a unique new way,” said David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive.

EchoPark guests are able to take delivery in person at our new Austin location after conveniently shopping online at EchoPark.com and choosing from over 10,000 high quality, one- to four-year-old pre-owned vehicles under original factory warranty, with clean CarFax reports. Our easy, transparent online purchase experience includes exact, no-haggle pricing (including taxes and fees), a firm trade-in vehicle offer, competitive financing solutions and the ability to choose from a selection of quality vehicle protection plans. After scheduling a pickup appointment at an EchoPark delivery center or retail sales center, guests will be greeted by an EchoPark Experience Guide to help answer any questions and finalize all vehicle purchase details before quickly getting them on their way home with their new purchase. With over 15,000 five-star reviews to date, the EchoPark experience is clearly resonating with guests.