Ondas Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16th, 2021

The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors may access the live webcast on the company’s website at https://ir.ondas.com/ , and a replay will be accessible from the Investor Relations website after the completion of the event.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets and a developer of industrial drone solutions, will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast Details Date Monday, August 16, 2021 Time 8:30 AM ET Listen Only Webcast Webcast Here Participant Dial In (toll free) 1-866-777-2509 Participant Dial In (International) 1-412-317-5413 Participant Call Pre-Registration Pre-Register Here (encouraged) Pre-registration allows callers to gain immediate access and bypass the live operator. You can register at any time during the call.

About Ondas Holdings, Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (“Ondas”) is the parent company of Ondas Networks Inc. (“Ondas Networks”) and American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”), its two wholly owned subsidiaries. Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks’ standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR’s Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a “drone-in-a-box” turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com.

Released August 10, 2021

