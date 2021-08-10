checkAd

Auddia Inc. to Present at Sidoti August Microcap Conference

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage …

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, has been invited to present at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference, which is being held virtually on August 18th & 19th, 2021. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia will present at the conference.

Auddia, Inc. is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 18th at 1:45 PM ET and Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. To register for the webcast presentation click here: https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events/virtual-microcap-conference- ....

About Auddia Inc:

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts -- the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit www.auddia.com.

