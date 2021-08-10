checkAd

Education as an Equalizer New Survey of US Workers Finds Education Is a Catalyst for Change in the Workplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions today released the first report of the Education Index, a series of research reports that will explore issues related to education. The inaugural report, “Workforce Education and Equity in the Workplace,” which was conducted by Kelton Global, surveyed American working adults on their sentiment and outlook on the role of education for professional growth. After more than a year of financial insecurities created by furloughs and job losses, data from the report shows working Americans – and particularly those in underrepresented groups – placing a high priority on learning to ensure their futures.

According to the report, Black (90%) and Hispanic/Latino (91%) workers believe learning new skills will be important for them to succeed in the future. Specifically, 87% of Black workers and 80% of Hispanic/Latino workers say completing a certificate program will be important for future success — versus 62% of white workers. Additionally, 81% of Black and 79% of Hispanic/Latino workers believe a degree will be important for future success, more so than their white peers (50%). Coming out of the pandemic, nearly half (45%) of American workers surveyed state that their education became even more important for their growth in the past year, with Black (55%) and Hispanic/Latino (54%) employees feeling this more strongly than white (41%) workers.

“The data show that underrepresented employees feel that the odds are stacked against them in their careers, and access to education is a key element that can level the playing field in the workplace. This is where employers need to step in or risk their organization’s reputation and employee morale,” said Dr. Jill Buban, General Manager of Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions.

Obstacles to Education Goals

Even with this premium on education, there are several pervasive roadblocks workers face in achieving their education goals. The top barriers reported include not having the money to pay for the program (30%), not having the time (28%), and having too much going on at work and in their personal lives to take on any new challenges (28%).

When it comes to underrepresented workers, these obstacles are amplified. Black employees (44%) report the inability to afford education programs as a more prevalent issue than white employees (29%), and working women (36%) are more likely than working men (22%) to report this challenge. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of women said they have not been able to participate in an education program in the past 5 years, while just over half (51%) of men report the same.

