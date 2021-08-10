Choom Announces Mid-Year Operational Update

“As we move through the summer months, the strengthening of the business continues,” says Choom CEO, Corey Gillon. “Our mission remains the same in providing the best retail cannabis experience in every market we serve. As the economy begins to re-open, so to do our stores, and we look forward to the opportunity to further serve our growing customer base.”

Choom Holdings Inc. (“ Choom ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis Company, is pleased to provide a 2021 operational update.

New Store Development

Toronto, Liberty Village: Choom continued to expand with the opening of its first Toronto flagship location in Liberty Village, on July 28.

Hamilton: The Company has broken ground on its next Ontario location in Hamilton. The 12-week construction timeline is approaching 50% completion, with an anticipated early fall opening.

Ottawa: Pre-construction activities for the Company’s next Ontario location are currently underway, integrating it into the store opening pipeline.

Vancouver: Completed acquisition of Dunsmuir Street location July 1. Pre-construction activities for the British Columbia location are also currently underway.

Market Awareness Services

The Company also announces that it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (“Stockhouse”) to provide increased market awareness and advertising services to the Company. Stockhouse is an arm’s length financial portal with one of the largest communities of active investors in North America. It provides financial news, tools and information that enable its investor community to uncover and share opportunities on high growth investment sectors, market trends, small cap stocks and more. The Company has engaged Stockhouse for a period of twelve months commencing July 2021 at an agreed upon cash fee of $100,000 for the duration of the contract.

Stockhouse can be contacted at:

1100 - 609 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4W4

sales@stockhouse.com

(604) 678-4349

The Company has not undertaken any investigation into whether or not Stockhouse holds securities of the Company.

Options and RSU’s

Choom also announces the grant of 15,125,000 stock options (the “Options”) to employees, officers, and directors of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $0.065 per share, are exercisable until August 9, 2026, and will be governed in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan.