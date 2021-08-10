checkAd

Moody’s Corporation Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) posted an updated management presentation for investors on its website, ir.moodys.com, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This presentation reflects certain information regarding the Company's results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as well as updated full-year 2021 guidance as of August 5, 2021, and its posting is provided pursuant to Regulation FD. Senior management may use this updated presentation during meetings with analysts and investors.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

