SINOVAC Announces Positive Data on Booster Shots of CoronaVac, Induces Strong Immune Response in Adult and Elderly Populations

The first paper, titled Immunogenicity and safety of a third dose, and immune persistence of CoronaVac vaccine in healthy adults aged 18-59 years: interim results from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial , includes published data on the immunogenicity and safety profile of a two-dose schedule, as well as interim results on immune persistence and the immunogenicity and safety of a third dose of CoronaVac in healthy adults aged 18 to 59 years old.

SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, announced today the publication of two papers, which are available on Medrxiv. The publications detail findings from clinical studies on the immunogenicity, safety, and immune response of CoronaVac in two- and three-dose schedules. The results indicate that a third booster dose of CoronaVac induces a strong immune response in healthy adults with no serious adverse reactions related to the vaccine. This research provides important scientific data and supplement existing research to help policymakers develop strategies for vaccine rollout and timing of booster doses.

The study is part of the placebo-controlled, double-blind phase II clinical trial in healthy adults aged 18 to 59 years old, conducted in China. Participants were randomly assigned (1:1:1:1) to one of four schedules to receive a third dose of vaccine, 28 or 6 months after two two-dose regiments, 14 or 28 days apart. The immunization schedule of the three-dose regimens for the four arms were: (1) days 0, 14, 42; (2) days 0, 14, 54; (3) days 0, 28, 56; and (4) days 0, 28, 268.

The results indicated that a two-dose schedule generates good immune memory. A third dose given 6 to 8 months after the second dose quickly induced a strong immune response, and the neutralizing antibody titers at day 28 after the third dose increased by three to five times higher than the levels recorded on day 28 after the second injection. In addition, the findings revealed evidence that show longer intervals between the second and third doses will result in higher antibody levels.

Seropositive rates in all dose groups were above 90.0% on day 28 after both the second and third doses. The severity of solicited local and systemic adverse reactions reported within 28 days after the third dose were grade 1 to grade 2 in all vaccination cohorts. No serious adverse reactions were considered to be related to vaccination, and a lower rate of adverse reaction was observed after the third dose compared to the two-dose schedule.