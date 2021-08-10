Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces Entry into Binding Letter of Intent with USARAD Holdings Inc. with the Goal of Creating an Integrated, Globally Connected End-to-End Radiology Solution and Population Preventive Health Platform

NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging company, announced entry into two agreements intended to create a globally connected, end-to-end radiology solution. The Company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a leading medical artificial intelligence (AI) developer Zebra Medical Vision for a total of $100 million upfront, and up to another $100 million tied to achievement of specific milestones, all to be paid in Nanox shares. Nanox also announced today that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire USARAD and its related company, Medical Diagnostics Web, or MDW. USARAD operates a global network of 300 radiologists. Total consideration for USARAD and MDW is $30 million, comprising $21 million of Nanox shares and $9 million in cash.

The acquisition of Zebra Medical Vision is anticipated to fuel both companies’ shared goal of forming the next generation of AI-enabled hardware and software devices, which is expected to set a new standard in the medical devices sector. If these proposed strategic acquisitions are consummated, Nanox will be in the position to gear up towards addressing three major international shortages on a global scale: the shortage of medical imaging devices, radiologists, and connectivity between countries and societies in analyzing medical data.

Founded in 2014, Zebra Medical Vision (“Zebra-Med”) is a pioneer in the AI medical imaging space, setting the standard for the future of AI in radiology. The company has 7 FDA-cleared and 10 CE-marked AI solutions for medical imaging, with a recently introduced 3D modeling solution for x-ray images used for orthopedic surgery pre-operative planning. Using patient imaging data already available to the healthcare system, Zebra-Med’s algorithms highlight early, previously undetected signs of common chronic diseases. The newly discovered findings can then initiate further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients.