Capital City Bank Named One of Top 25 “Best Companies to Work For in Florida”

Ranked for 10 Years Running in the “Large Company” Category

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. , Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Trend has named Capital City Bank – a longstanding financial institution with over 125 years of community banking experience in Georgia, Florida and Alabama – one of its 2021 “Best Companies to Work For in Florida.” Out of the 100 small, medium and large companies recognized, Capital City ranked nineteenth in the “Large Companies” category. The 2021 issue is the thirteenth annual “Best Companies” edition and marks the tenth year Capital City Bank has been selected. 

“Capital City Bank is honored to be recognized among the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ for the tenth consecutive year,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO. “Since first opening our doors in 1895, we’ve endured wars, economic downturns and profound industry changes. It has been a challenging year. However, through it all, the Capital City family has consistently put our people first, offering associates the opportunity to grow and build careers in a stimulating, safe and progressive environment.”

Capital City Bank is dedicated to investing in its people, hiring over 160 new associates throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company transitioned more than one-third of its associate base to a remote workforce in March 2020 and began reopening its offices in May 2020. Capital City continues to prioritize the health and safety of all associates, remaining nimble and ready to adapt as the pandemic evolves.

The annual “Best Companies to Work For” list was created by FloridaTrend in conjunction with the Best Companies Group, and it is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. To be considered for inclusion, companies or government entities are required to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and must be established with a minimum of one full year in operation. Companies that choose to participate undergo an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. The process also includes a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determine the top companies and the final ranking.

For a comprehensive list of 2021’s “Best Companies to Work For In Florida” and more about this program, please visit FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

