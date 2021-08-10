Atria Development Corp Selects View Smart Windows for Luxury Residential Development in Greater Toronto Area

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds to optimize access to natural light and views of the outdoors while controlling temperature and glare. This dramatically reduces the need for artificial light and air conditioning, improving energy efficiency while delivering significant health benefits to building occupants. A recent study found that people working next to View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes more per night and experienced half as many headaches.

TORONTO and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its Smart Windows will be installed at 80 Bond Street in Oshawa, Ontario, a new 304,394-square-foot luxury multi-family project being spearheaded by Atria Development Corp. The property, located in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area, will be the first large-scale installation of View Smart Windows in a multi-family building in Canada, a milestone that aligns with the country’s aggressive sustainability goals.

“80 Bond Street raises the bar for sustainability and occupant experience and View fits right in with that model,” said Hans Jain, President of Atria Development Corp. “View Smart Windows not only dramatically reduce energy consumption, but also actively respond to our innate need for sunlight and desire for spectacular views. This, in turn, improves occupant health and well-being. For us, that’s a gamechanger.”

“Developers around the world are recognizing the opportunity to attract tenants and improve lives by making buildings smarter, healthier, and more energy-efficient,” added Guthrie Cox, View Inc.’s President, Canada. “View’s rapid expansion into the multi-family residential sector is just getting started. We are thrilled to partner with Atria Development Corp. to further their mission of redefining the occupant experience to promote health and wellness.”

80 Bond is expected to be completed in Q2 2022, with tenants occupying the building in Q3.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Atria Development Corp.

Atria Development Corp.’s ambition is to illuminate urban neighborhoods, energize historic landmark buildings and set communities aglow with sophisticated modern buildings. Helmed by brothers Hans and Vipin Jain, the development firm has enjoyed tremendous success in merging the character and elegance of the past with a sleek and contemporary design sensibility to create communities of the future. Hans and Vipin are complemented by a close-knit team that includes innovative, veteran leaders in the homebuilding design, engineering and construction industry. For more information, please visit: www.atriadevelopment.ca.

