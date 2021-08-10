checkAd

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC GWHP) Gains Approval in a Deal to Sell Through Ebay's $100 Billion Online Marketplace as Stated in 8K Filing 08/05/21

10.08.2021   

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests, announces approval in deal to sell through Ebay's  $100 Billion Online Marketplace. 

With 180 million active buyers, Ebay's Marketplace 0ffers Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation a massive potential for broad visibility for its line of over-the-counter tests, including pregnancy, ovulation, drug, colorectal cancer, and glucose.  

“Gaining the approval for this deal with the Ebay Marketplace could prove to be very lucrative for Global Wholehealth Partners and its shareholders as this could potentially put us right in front of a massive audience of active buyers,” said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP).

Details of the Ebay approval can be found in the Global WholeHealth Partners Corp’s 8k Filing here.

“The Drug Testing Market alone is expected to be almost $12 Billion per year by 2028,” Strongo stated.

“The Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing Markets are also showing signs of consistent steady growth,” reiterated Strongo.

Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion By 2028

In a press release published by Grand View Research, Inc. on May 31, 2021, seen here, their report states that the Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion By 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9%.  The introduction of innovative tests, stringent regulation mandating drug testing, and growing substance abuse & addiction are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Pregnancy Testing Market Size is Estimated to be Worth $1.74 Billion by 2026

According to a recent report by Market Data Forecast, the global pregnancy testing market size is estimated to be worth $1.36 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, it is forecasted to grow to $1.74 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Pregnancy Testing kits are medical devices that are used to identify early signs of pregnancy in women. The device detects a little HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin; female pregnancy hormone), which grows within the human body during the early weeks of development. The level of HCG in the blood doubles every 2 to 3 days in the early days of pregnancy, indicating that the pregnancy is progressing. Thus, the presence of HCG over a certain level indicates pregnancy. Testing kits are widely used in families, gynecological clinics, and hospitals.

