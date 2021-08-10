checkAd

Delta 9 Cannabis Announces Health Canada Approval for Perimeter Expansion and Vault Area

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that on August 6, 2021, the Company received approval from Health Canada for two expansion approvals (the “Expansion Approval”) for its Winnipeg based cultivation, processing, and distribution facilities.

The Expansion Approval allows for; (i) an expansion of the Company’s licensed perimeter at its Winnipeg based facilities, expanding the area currently under license from approximately 80,000 square feet to approximately 95,000 square feet, and (ii) the licensing of a new 7,500 square foot purpose-built storage and distribution area.

The expanded licensed perimeter will allow the Company to improve control systems within its licensed perimeter, improve the operational flow of its operations, and to position the Company to better plan for future expansions of the Company’s licensed cannabis operations areas.

The new purpose-built storage and distribution area will allow the Company to improve its product packaging, case-packing, and distribution efficiency to better allow it to cater to its provincial distribution markets across Canada. The Company anticipates that the new storage area will improve its value proposition in various provincial markets across the country.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/ 

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) Delta 9’s future expansion plans, (ii) improvements to Delta 9’s operations relating to the Expansion Approval. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the Company’s actual financial results being different from its estimates as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.





