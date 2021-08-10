checkAd

MariMed Adds Key Executives to its Team To Drive Revenue and Build Brand Value

Former Sam Adams CMO Robert Hall to Serve as Senior Brand and Marketing Advisor

Kevin Compagna Joins MariMed as VP, Wholesale & Licensing for North America

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "MariMed"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today announced a series of appointments intended to help the company drive sales of its award-winning brand portfolio.

  • Senior CPG marketer and former Sam Adams beer Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Hall, has been appointed as a Senior Brand and Marketing Advisor to MariMed. In that capacity, he will help MariMed establish data-supported, distinct brand strategies and brand building techniques as the Company expands the distribution of its top selling brands and products across the country. Mr. Hall will also assist the Company in the expansion of its marketing team and organization.

    Mr. Hall has been recognized for helping transform both the U.S. craft beer (Sam Adams brand) and hard seltzer (Truly brand) categories while working at the Boston Beer Company. Earlier in his career in a series of senior leadership roles, Mr. Hall was responsible for the overall marketing and profitability for Kellogg Company’s new Cereals and the marketing of the Natural & Functional Foods division.

  • Kevin Compagna has joined MariMed as Vice President, Wholesale & Licensing for North America. The accomplished sales executive will be responsible for driving revenues and market share for the company’s top-selling products, including Betty’s Eddies fruit chews and Nature’s Heritage high quality flower brand, in markets where MariMed is already licensed as well as new markets via licensing partnerships.

    Mr. Compagna brings over two decades of spirits, beer and carbonated beverage sales experience, representing the full Constellation Brands portfolio at distributor Horizon Beverage, the Stirrings division of Diageo, the Moet Hennessy portfolio for that company, and Pepsi-Cola products as a Key Accounts Manager before that.

“I’m thrilled to announce today’s appointments and look forward to the many contributions each of these highly accomplished executives will each make in helping us achieve our business goals,” said MariMed President and CEO Bob Fireman. “Refining our product portfolio strategy and maximizing the revenue potential of our award-winning brands are core drivers of the strategic plan we began implementing last year, and Robert and Kevin’s expertise will contribute immensely to our efforts. Our plan has been working and MariMed is among the most efficiently run, highly profitable companies in our peer set.”

