Finch Therapeutics Announces Takeda to Accelerate Leadership Role in FIN-524 Ulcerative Colitis Development Program

Finch to transfer FIN-524 program to Takeda for clinical development

Finch and Takeda to continue discovery efforts targeting Crohn’s disease

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) has elected to accelerate the transition of development responsibility for the FIN-524 ulcerative colitis development program. Takeda will assume primary development responsibility for the program, now known as TAK-524, ahead of the planned initiation of clinical-stage development. The transition will enable Takeda to leverage its expertise in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) throughout the clinical development of FIN-524/TAK-524.

“Microbiome research is an important pillar of our drug discovery strategy as we continue to invest in novel approaches to treat chronic GI disorders,” said Gareth Hicks, PhD, Vice President & Head of Gastroenterology Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda. “Through our successful collaboration with our expert partners Finch, TAK-524 is now poised to become Takeda’s third clinical-stage program leveraging state-of-the-art approaches to intervene in the gut microbiome for the treatment of GI disease.”

“We are thrilled that Takeda, a global leader in the treatment of IBD, has opted to accelerate its role in advancing TAK-524 for ulcerative colitis. We believe that Takeda's leadership and experience in IBD will be a critical asset for the program as Takeda prepares to advance TAK-524 into clinical development,” said Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Finch Therapeutics. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Takeda to support the TAK-524 program along with our joint discovery work in Crohn’s disease, while we continue to advance other exciting programs in our pipeline.”

FIN-524/TAK-524 is an investigational, orally administered targeted consortia product candidate composed of both spore-forming and non-spore-forming bacterial strains selected for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. FIN-524/TAK-524 is designed to treat ulcerative colitis by harnessing the gut microbiome’s ability to modulate the host immune system.