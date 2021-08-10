Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $4 Million Materials and Testing Contract with Texas DOT Contract

“We continue to be proud of our working relationship with the Texas DOT and our combined efforts to improve the communities where we live and work,” said Atlas COO, Ken Burns, Jr. “Our expertise in materials testing to ensure safety and sustainability of infrastructure projects continues to be a focus of our clients. We continue to invest in the technology and resources needed to provide quality assurance in this service area.”

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced a materials and testing services contract for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin District. The contract is valued for $4 million over a period of up to five years.

Contract services include the sampling, testing, inspection work, and related services for Asphaltic and Concrete construction; and the individual and component materials for sampling, testing, plant inspections, cleanup of State equipment, maintenance of State equipment, and issuing reports in a timely and thorough manner.

The contract work will be focused in the Austin District, but work may be required in other districts. The Austin District includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano, Mason, Travis and Williamson counties.

Atlas is committed to prioritizing safety and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter its facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.