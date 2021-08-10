checkAd

Calibre Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at the 100%-Owned Eastern Borosi Project Including 25.07 g/t Gold over 9.7 m and 39.21 g/t Gold over 3.1 m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre" or the "Company")(TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) is pleased to provide drill results and an update on the progress at its 100% owned Eastern Borosi Project (“EBP”) located in northeastern Nicaragua. Calibre is advancing the high-grade open pit, and underground resource veins at EBP to provide mill feed to the Libertad mill which has surplus capacity. A multi-rig resource expansion and discovery drilling program is now underway along strike of the known vein systems.

Highlight Infill Drill Results

Guapinol Open Pit

  • 25.07 g/t Au over 9.7 metres ETW (“Estimated True Width”) from 44.8 metres (GP-21-100)
  • 39.21 g/t Au over 3.1 metres ETW from 204.2 metres (GP-21-099)
  • 24.85 g/t Au over 3.9 metres ETW from 125.8 metres (GP-21-096)

Vancouver Open Pit

  • 9.38 g/t Au over 2.2 metres ETW from 134.5 metres in the HW vein and 8.90 g/t Au over 2.3 metres ETW from 150.0 metres in the FW vein (GP-21-069)

Riscos De Oro Underground

  • 33.64 g/t Au over 3.2 metres ETW from 311.8 metres (RDO-21-080)
  • 11.26 g/t Au over 2.8 metres ETW from 306.0 metres (RDO-21-076)

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "Today’s infill drill results continue to demonstrate the high-grade nature of these deposits with Guapinol and Riscos de Oro delivering the best results to date. With EBP located within trucking distance of our Libertad mill, along established infrastructure, the project is poised to deliver our lowest cost ounces, again demonstrating the ability to efficiently translate satellite deposits into near term, high margin mill feed. The project is advancing ahead of our initial expectations with updated mineral resource estimates expected in Q1 2022 and operating permit submissions within the next six months.

Furthermore, we see excellent exploration potential for discovering additional high-grade vein systems across the 176 km2 EBP land package. The exploration team have begun drilling high-priority targets for further resource expansion along the Guapinol and Riscos de Oro vein trends and for the discovery of new bonanza-style gold-silver vein systems along underexplored gold trends in the district.”

Drilling & Project Overview

The now completed infill drilling program at EBP was focused on the Guapinol and adjacent Vancouver and Riscos De Oro deposits which contain combined inferred resources of 1.97 million tonnes averaging 8.15 g/t Au and 69 g/t Ag containing 515,000 ounces of gold and 4,371,000 ounces of silver (see news release dated April 20, 2021).

