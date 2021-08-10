MediPharm Labs Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MediPharm Labs executive management team will also host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a pharmaceutical company specialized in research-driven development and manufacturing of cannabis API and finished products, is pleased to announce it will release second quarter financial results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2021 before markets open on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Audio Conference Call Dial In Details:

Toll-free number: +1-833-502-0471 / International number: +1-236-714-2179 / Conference ID: 4889291

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Audio Webcast:

An audio webcast will be available in the Events section of the MediPharm Labs’ Investor Relations website https://ir.medipharmlabs.com/news-events or by visiting the following link here.

For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call and webcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the call has ended until August 23, 2021 11:59 p.m. eastern time. Within North America dial +1-800-585-8367 or International dial +1-416-621-4642 outside North America using Conference ID: 4889291

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with four primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and completed commercialization of its Australian extraction facility which generated its first revenues in H1 2020. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.