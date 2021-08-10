checkAd

Recro Announces Entry Into Letter of Intent for Acquisition of a Full Service CDMO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“the LOI”) for its acquisition of a full service CDMO with capabilities that range from formulation development to commercial manufacturing for various dosage forms including oral liquids, sterile injectables, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes and nano/microparticles (the “Target”).

Pursuant to the LOI, Recro agreed to acquire 100% of the equity interests of the Target in exchange for consideration having an aggregate value of approximately $49.850 million, assuming a cash free, debt free balance sheet and that the Target has, at closing, an adequate level of working capital (excluding cash) to support the operations of its business post-closing. The purchase price will be paid through: (i) $25.5 million of cash at closing; (ii) 9,302,718 shares of common stock of Recro to be issued to Target in six months; and (iii) seller notes of $6.1 million. The seller notes will have a three (3) year maturity date from the date of closing and bear interest at a rate of 6% annually. The seller notes will be expressly subordinated and unsecured in right of payment and priority to Recro’s existing debt with Athyrium Capital Management.

“We are excited about this potential transaction and look forward to closing and sharing more details in the near term,” said David Enloe, president and chief executive officer of Recro.

Completion of the transaction is subject to finalization of due diligence investigations by the relevant parties, the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction agreements and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. Further, readers are cautioned that those portions of the LOI that describe the proposed transaction, including the consideration to be issued therein, are non-binding.

Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board