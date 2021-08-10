checkAd

MegumaGold Commenced Drilling at Caribou Gold Project in Nova Scotia

  • Drill rig mobilized last week
  • Location of exploration holes based on a geological model of the Caribou deposit
  • Historical Mine Average Grade ~14 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (“MegumaGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that drilling has started at the Caribou gold project (“Caribou” or the “Project”). Maritime Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Brookfield, Nova Scotia has mobilized their EF-50 rig to the property last week to begin a minimum 600m multi-hole drilling program. The Project consists of 16 contiguous mining claims (256 hectares) located 80 km northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia and is approximately 12 kilometers on existing roads from St Barbara Minerals Moose River Consolidated operating mill. (Figure 1). Nova Scotia government records for the Caribou Gold District indicate that the area produced slightly over 100,000 ounces of gold between 1869 and 1955.

Caribou Drilling Program

Two thirds of the planned meterage, in three NQ-sized diamond drillholes, will twin and thus aim to confirm gold assays, structure and style of important historical drillholes. These drillholes may also improve on the widths of quartz vein zones where previous drilling campaigns did not account for good grades within vein wall zones. The remaining 200m will step out from these historical drillholes with the intent to add strike length and grade to the existing zones.

The main styles of gold mineralization currently defined is in the area of the past-producing Holman Mine. This was the largest historical mine in the Caribou Gold District and was operated by Consolidated Mining and Smelting Ltd. (Cominco) between 1932 and 1947. The main source of gold production was a plunging quartz stockwork zone developed over a vertical distance of approximately 220 meters and along a length of approximately 400 meters. Subsequent exploration by Seabright Exploration Inc. in the 1980’s identified additional parallel, gold-bearing stockwork zones that to date have not been fully delineated by drilling. A northwest-trending structural corridor that crosses the northeast-trending Caribou Anticline controls the location of the plunging stockwork zones. Cominco also mined several bedding-parallel quartz veins, the most notable of which was the “High Grade Vein”. The reported average gold grade during Cominco’s production period is ~14 g/t. Please see the Company’s news release dated July 21, 2021 for additional information on the Caribou Project.

