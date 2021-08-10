checkAd

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held on August 17, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR
Direct: 212-698-8700
christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact

Green Room Public Relations
Stephanie Jacobson
Green Room Communications
Direct: 610-420-3049
sjacobson@greenroompr.com





