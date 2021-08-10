EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held on August 17, 2021.



The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.