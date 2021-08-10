checkAd

Sigilon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Ma., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 as well as certain other business highlights.

“While we remain focused on patient safety and resolving the clinical hold on our Phase 1/2 trial in hemophilia A, we are also taking important steps to advance our broad pipeline of product candidates,” said Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer of Sigilon. “Last month, we had the opportunity to present preclinical data on our candidate, SIG-005, for MPS-1 – a rare genetic disorder – and are encouraged by these results. With our CTA recently filed in the UK and Brazil and an additional filing in the U.S. anticipated, we look forward to starting our clinical journey in lysosomal diseases. If these filings are approved, we plan to initiate our second trial before year-end. In addition, we are working to streamline the manufacturing process of SIG-005 by incorporating cryopreservation of the cell component, potentially reducing the manufacturing lead times by approximately 80 percent. We remain committed to realizing the promise of our platform technology and advancing our current pipeline of product candidates, which includes programs in diabetes and immune-mediated disease. We are also continuing to look for additional opportunities, including strategic partnerships, to grow our existing portfolio.”

Recent Program Highlights

  • In July 2021, the Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 was placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clinical hold was initiated following Sigilon’s submission of a serious adverse event (SAE) and temporary enrollment halt to the FDA and other regulatory agencies. To date, three patients have been dosed with SIG-001 and are continuing to be monitored by study protocol. The third patient, who received the highest dose of study drug, developed inhibitors to FVIII, which is a well-known complication of FVIII therapy. The patient responded well to medical treatment. Among other things, the FDA has requested additional information and data on factors potentially contributing to the development of inhibitors in this patient as well as follow-up data relating to FVIII inhibitor and activity levels.

  • Three scientific abstracts were selected for presentation—including an oral presentation on mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-1)—at the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases (MPS 2021), which took place July 23 – 25, 2021. The Company also presented initial results from preclinical studies of expanded pipeline programs in immune-mediated and metabolic disorders at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting in May.

  • In June 2021, the Company filed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the UK for SIG-005 for the treatment of MPS-1. In addition, the Company filed a CTA in Brazil for SIG-005 in July 2021.

  • The Company plans to cryopreserve the cell component for the manufacture of SIG-005 in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MPS-1, allowing these cells to be produced in advance of the manufacture of drug product. This planned manufacturing change is expected to reduce the manufacturing lead times for patient doses of SIG-005 by approximately 80 percent.

Corporate Updates

  • Deya Corzo, M.D., is stepping down as Chief Medical Officer. The Company entered into an agreement with Dr. Corzo providing for transition services until her separation on August 13, 2021. As Sigilon initiates a search for a CMO, the Board of Directors and management will work closely together on key clinical priorities.

  • Philip Ashton-Rickardt, Ph.D., joined Sigilon as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ashton-Rickardt is a highly regarded scientific leader in the field of immunology with a successful track record of developing cell therapies and platform technologies.

  • Ajay Rai, M.B.A., joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development. Mr. Rai brings over two decades of business development, finance and partnering experience in the life sciences to Sigilon.

  • Sigilon has initiated a search for a full-time Chief Financial Officer and, in the meantime, has engaged Michael Wyzga, M.B.A., former Chief Financial Officer of Genzyme, to provide finance-related services on an interim basis.

  • Brooke Story, M.B.A., was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Story has more than 20 years of extensive commercial and operating experience in the healthcare industry.

Anticipated Milestones

  • Sigilon expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of SIG-005 in patients with MPS-1 in the second half of 2021.

  • The Company expects to disclose up to 9 months of follow-up data for three patients from the Phase 1/2 safety and dose-ranging study of SIG-001 in severe to moderate-severe hemophilia in the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Results

  • Cash Position: Cash was $162.4 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $202.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily related to ongoing platform, pipeline, and development activities related to Sigilon’s SIG-005 and SIG-007 programs, which received orphan drug designation in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively. Personnel expenses increased primarily as a result of the increase in headcount in Sigilon’s research and development function and increases in stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expense increased to $0.9 million from $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $0.5 million and $0.6 million associated with Sigilon’s SIG-001 and SIG-002 programs, respectively. The decrease in SIG-001-related expenses was due to the timing of manufacturing activities in the second quarter of 2020 and the decrease in SIG-002-related expenses was due to changes in the timeline for preclinical activities.

  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by a $0.8 million in increased costs from operating as a public company in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, personnel expenses increased by $1.0 million primarily as a result of the increase in headcount in Sigilon’s general and administrative function and increases in stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expense increased to $1.1 million from $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Net Loss: Net loss was $20.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $13.5 million for the same period of 2020.

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal diseases and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including the modularity of our pipeline programs and the potential benefits of our platform, the timing for the initiation of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SIG-005 in MPS-1 as well as the filings related thereto, our ability to cryopreserve cell components of SIG-005 and other product candidates and the associated impact on manufacturing lead times, the timing for the submission of regulatory filings for MPS-1 and other product candidates, and the timing and scope of disclosure of initial data relating to our Phase 1/2 clinical study of SIG-001 in Hemophilia A. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, that favorable preclinical results are not predictive of clinical trial results, our ability to resolve the clinical hold on SIG-001, the FDA or other regulators may request additional preclinical studies or clinical trials beyond those that we currently anticipate, manufacturing changes may not have the desired effect, and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as the other information we file with the SEC. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.  Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

           
  June 30,    December 31, 
  2021       2020  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash $ 162,406     $ 202,229  
Accounts receivable (inclusive of $63 and $63 from a related party at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)   178       177  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,611       1,729  
Restricted cash—current   75       75  
Total current assets   166,270       204,210  
Property and equipment, net   3,630       2,991  
Right-of-use assets   14,928       16,731  
Restricted cash   1,293       1,118  
Total assets $ 186,121     $ 225,050  
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable $ 4,661     $ 1,988  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   8,693       7,892  
Lease liabilities, current portion   5,075       5,361  
Deferred revenue from related party, current portion   25,957       31,777  
Total current liabilities   44,386       47,018  
Deferred revenue from related party, net of current portion   272        
Lease liability, net of current portion   10,279       11,893  
Long-term debt, net of discount   19,941       19,807  
Other liabilities   176       176  
Total liabilities $ 75,054     $ 78,894  
Stockholders’ equity            
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 175,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 31,864,020 and 31,464,989 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively   32       31  
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020          
Additional paid-in capital   286,373       282,053  
Accumulated deficit   (175,338 )     (135,928 )
Total stockholders’ equity   111,067       146,156  
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 186,121     $ 225,050  

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021        2020        2021        2020  
Revenue                          
Collaboration revenue (inclusive of $2,662, $5,606, $1,951 and $5,417 from a related party for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 2,704     $ 1,951     $ 5,662     $ 5,417  
Operating expenses:                      
Research and development   17,751       12,452       33,736       25,726  
General and administrative   4,992       2,818       10,532       5,689  
Total operating expenses   22,743       15,270       44,268       31,415  
Loss from operations   (20,039 )     (13,319 )     (38,606 )     (25,998 )
Other income (expense), net:                          
Interest income   71       35       157       238  
Interest expense   (494 )     (196 )     (982 )     (404 )
Other expense   25       (11 )     21       (27 )
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability         1             (34 )
Total other expense, net   (398 )     (171 )     (804 )     (227 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (20,437 )   $ (13,490 )   $ (39,410 )   $ (26,225 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (0.65 )   $ (2.54 )   $ (1.25 )   $ (5.09 )
Weighted average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted   31,571,704       5,320,427       31,529,939       5,152,477  

SOURCE: Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contacts
Rob Windsor
Sigilon Therapeutics, Head of Investor Relations
robert.windsor@sigilon.com 
617-586-3837

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Solebury Trout
abonanno@soleburytrout.com 
914-450-0349 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigilon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights CAMBRIDGE, Ma., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today reported …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Innovative Food Holdings Launches Sustainable Packaging Solutions for its e-Commerce Offerings
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit ...
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board