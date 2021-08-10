checkAd

Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 13:05  |  19   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2021.

Management will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET and host individual and small group investor meetings on the same day. A live and archived audio webcast of the group presentations will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Velodyne Lidar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2021. Management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Velodyne Lidar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ANYbotics stärkt autonome mobile Roboter mit Velodyne Lidar-Sensoren
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21ANYbotics Boosts Autonomous Mobile Robots with Velodyne Lidar Sensors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Velodyne Lidar Announces Michael Dee Appointed Chairman of the Board and Kristin Slanina Appointed to the Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Velodyne Lidar präsentiert Vella Development Kit für den Aufbau autonomer Lösungen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Velodyne Lidar Introduces Vella Development Kit for Building Autonomous Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Velodyne Lidar arbeitet mit NVIDIA Metropolis für Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions zusammen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Velodyne Lidar Partners with NVIDIA Metropolis for Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Velodyne Lidar to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten