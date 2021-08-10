checkAd

Flora Growth Fulfills Initial Purchase Order of Appx. US$1.1M to Largest Colombian Food and Beverage Distributor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 13:05  |  27   |   |   

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that its food and beverage division, Kasa Wholefoods Company S.A.S. (“Kasa”) has completed its first purchase order, valued at approximately US$1.1M, to Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi S.A.S. (“Tropi”) as part of the sales agreement announced in July. Flora expects Kasa to complete similar deliveries on a monthly basis moving forward.

Kasa intends on leveraging this initial sales agreement with Colombia’s largest consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) distributor to generate additional sales of its entire food and beverage product portfolio in Colombia. Given the recently announced cannabis law changes in Colombia that will allow for the production and marketing of cannabinoid-containing ingestible products, Kasa will look to maximize the value of the relationship and amplify revenue growth of its CBD product portfolio. This agreement exemplifies Flora Growth’s strategy of building out its distribution channels and sales relationships utilizing high-quality traditional CPG products, underpinned by its low-cost, high-margin cannabis raw materials.

“We believe this initial sale demonstrates Flora’s ability to rapidly follow through on its commitments and marks a major turning point for our Kasa Wholefoods division. We expect this relationship with Tropi to generate significant revenue potential in both the short and long term as we build upon a relationship with the leading food and beverage distributor in Colombia," said Jason Warnock, Chief Revenue Officer of Flora. "Moving forward, we will work to increase monthly sales to our target of US$2M, including foraying into the newly permitted product category of cannabis-containing ingestible products that will offer increased wellness properties for end consumers."

About Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi S.A.S.

Tropi is a company dedicated to the development of commercial and logistical strategies that allow for the positioning of CPG products across varying categories, through different distribution models, across Colombia. The company was founded in 1996 and is known for providing healthy and quality products through its exceptional customer support team dedicated to satisfying its clients and consumers. Tropi has a presence in more than 900 of the 1,122 municipalities across the nation, with more than 40,000 clients and retail distribution points.

Seite 1 von 3


Flora Growth Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Flora Growth
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Fulfills Initial Purchase Order of Appx. US$1.1M to Largest Colombian Food and Beverage Distributor Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that its food and beverage division, Kasa Wholefoods Company S.A.S. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Flora Growth to Hold First Half 2021 Earnings Call on August 19, 2021 After Market Close
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Flora Growth Executes International Sales Agreement to Enter Australian Medical Cannabis and Over-The-Counter CBD Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Flora Growth to Partner with Avaria to Distribute Award-Winning Pain Cream Brand KaLaya Across LATAM & Produce Its CBD Formulations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Flora Growth Applauds Update to Colombian Cannabis Regulations that Substantially Increases Revenue Potential; Executes International Cannabis Supply Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Flora Growth Announces Warrant Extensions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Flora Growth Announces Corporate Headquarters Relocation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Flora Beauty Launches Ô (“Awe”) Premium Beauty Brand and Product Line
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion with CRO, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten