Flora Growth Fulfills Initial Purchase Order of Appx. US$1.1M to Largest Colombian Food and Beverage Distributor

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that its food and beverage division, Kasa Wholefoods Company S.A.S. (“Kasa”) has completed its first purchase order, valued at approximately US$1.1M, to Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi S.A.S. (“Tropi”) as part of the sales agreement announced in July. Flora expects Kasa to complete similar deliveries on a monthly basis moving forward.

Kasa intends on leveraging this initial sales agreement with Colombia’s largest consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) distributor to generate additional sales of its entire food and beverage product portfolio in Colombia. Given the recently announced cannabis law changes in Colombia that will allow for the production and marketing of cannabinoid-containing ingestible products, Kasa will look to maximize the value of the relationship and amplify revenue growth of its CBD product portfolio. This agreement exemplifies Flora Growth’s strategy of building out its distribution channels and sales relationships utilizing high-quality traditional CPG products, underpinned by its low-cost, high-margin cannabis raw materials.

“We believe this initial sale demonstrates Flora’s ability to rapidly follow through on its commitments and marks a major turning point for our Kasa Wholefoods division. We expect this relationship with Tropi to generate significant revenue potential in both the short and long term as we build upon a relationship with the leading food and beverage distributor in Colombia," said Jason Warnock, Chief Revenue Officer of Flora. "Moving forward, we will work to increase monthly sales to our target of US$2M, including foraying into the newly permitted product category of cannabis-containing ingestible products that will offer increased wellness properties for end consumers."

About Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi S.A.S.

Tropi is a company dedicated to the development of commercial and logistical strategies that allow for the positioning of CPG products across varying categories, through different distribution models, across Colombia. The company was founded in 1996 and is known for providing healthy and quality products through its exceptional customer support team dedicated to satisfying its clients and consumers. Tropi has a presence in more than 900 of the 1,122 municipalities across the nation, with more than 40,000 clients and retail distribution points.