Munich Re Is Buying Opportunity After Strong Earnings, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
10.08.2021, 13:06  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Munich Re has good potential upside after strong earnings, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation. The company's second-quarter earnings beat was driven by favorable large loss developments in P&C Re and strong …

  • (PLX AI) – Munich Re has good potential upside after strong earnings, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.
  • The company's second-quarter earnings beat was driven by favorable large loss developments in P&C Re and strong investment income, partly offset by weaker L&H Re results
  • Munich Re's current valuation is an extremely attractive buying opportunity into a high quality, defensive name, BofA said
  • The bank has a price target of EUR 304 for Munich Re
  • Munich Re shares were up 1.5% in afternoon trading
