Munich Re Is Buying Opportunity After Strong Earnings, Bank of America Says

(PLX AI) – Munich Re has good potential upside after strong earnings, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.

The company's second-quarter earnings beat was driven by favorable large loss developments in P&C Re and strong investment income, partly offset by weaker L&H Re results

Munich Re's current valuation is an extremely attractive buying opportunity into a high quality, defensive name, BofA said

The bank has a price target of EUR 304 for Munich Re

Munich Re shares were up 1.5% in afternoon trading



