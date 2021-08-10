Munich Re Is Buying Opportunity After Strong Earnings, Bank of America Says
(PLX AI) – Munich Re has good potential upside after strong earnings, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation. The company's second-quarter earnings beat was driven by favorable large loss developments in P&C Re and strong …
- (PLX AI) – Munich Re has good potential upside after strong earnings, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.
- The company's second-quarter earnings beat was driven by favorable large loss developments in P&C Re and strong investment income, partly offset by weaker L&H Re results
- Munich Re's current valuation is an extremely attractive buying opportunity into a high quality, defensive name, BofA said
- The bank has a price target of EUR 304 for Munich Re
- Munich Re shares were up 1.5% in afternoon trading
