IMV Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the final topline results of the DeCidE1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, formerly known as DPX-Survivac) in subjects with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.

“The overall results obtained from the DeCidE1 trial are very promising,” said Dr. Oliver Dorigo, Principal Investigator of the DeCidE1 study and Director of the Gynecologic Oncology Service at Stanford University. “Treatment was well-tolerated with an overall survival rate of 44.9% at 23.8 months of follow up and a median overall survival of 19.9 months. These results are particularly encouraging because many subjects in the trial had been heavily pre-treated and 57.9% were platinum resistant. We believe that these results support the further clinical study of maveropepimut-S in ovarian cancer.”