Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

  • Revenues Q2 of $819 million.
  • Gross margin Q2 of 28.0%.
  • Operating margin Q2 of 15.3%.
  • EPS Q2 of $0.64; adjusted EPS of $0.61.
  • Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q2 of $230 million.
  • Guidance Q3 2021 for revenues of $810 to $850 million and at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q2 exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended July 3, 2021.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $819.1 million, compared to $764.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $581.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021 were $93.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021, and $24.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.61, $0.46, and $0.18 for the fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021, April 3, 2021, and July 4, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the second quarter 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the second quarter of 2021, the steep upturn of our business that began in October of last year continued unbroken. Sales at this time are limited by our capacity. Inventory turns of Vishay’s products at distribution increased again in all regions compared to the previous quarter. Sales to the industrial markets reached record levels.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the third quarter 2021 we guide for revenues in the range of $810 to $850 million at a gross margin of 28.3% plus/minus 50 basis points at the exchange rates of Q2 2021.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s second quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6716307.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6716307.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) 
 
  July 3, 2021   Fiscal quarters ended
April 3, 2021 		  July 4, 2020
Net revenues $ 819,120     $ 764,632     $ 581,717  
Costs of products sold*   589,848       561,683       451,047  
Gross profit   229,272       202,949       130,670  
Gross margin   28.0 %     26.5 %     22.5 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*   103,900       105,685       89,127  
Restructuring and severance costs   -       -       743  
Operating income   125,372       97,264       40,800  
Operating margin   15.3 %     12.7 %     7.0 %
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (4,443 )     (4,376 )     (8,430 )
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       -       (1,146 )
Other   (3,749 )     (5,731 )     (1,484 )
Total other income (expense) - net   (8,192 )     (10,107 )     (11,060 )
Income before taxes   117,180       87,157       29,740  
Income tax expense   23,799       15,514       4,845  
Net earnings   93,381       71,643       24,895  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   189       208       242  
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 93,192     $ 71,435     $ 24,653  
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.64     $ 0.49     $ 0.17  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.64     $ 0.49     $ 0.17  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   145,017       144,968       144,846  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,445       145,463       145,170  
Cash dividends per share $ 0.095     $ 0.095     $ 0.095  
                       
* The fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $923 and $(747), respectively.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. 
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Six fiscal months ended
  July 3, 2021    July 4, 2020
Net revenues $ 1,583,752     $ 1,194,558  
Costs of products sold*   1,151,531       916,648  
Gross profit   432,221       277,910  
Gross margin   27.3 %     23.3 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*   209,585       188,959  
Restructuring and severance costs   -       743  
Operating income   222,636       88,208  
Operating margin   14.1 %     7.4 %
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (8,819 )     (16,982 )
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       (4,066 )
Other   (9,480 )     (1,286 )
Total other income (expense) - net   (18,299 )     (22,334 )
Income before taxes   204,337       65,874  
Income tax expense   39,313       13,595  
Net earnings   165,024       52,279  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   397       407  
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 164,627     $ 51,872  
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.14     $ 0.36  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.13     $ 0.36  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,992       144,818  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,453       145,232  
Cash dividends per share $ 0.19     $ 0.19  
               
* The six fiscal months ended July 4, 2020 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4,053 and $(430), respectively.



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 
  July 3, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)      
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 726,759     $ 619,874  
Short-term investments 129,035     158,476  
Accounts receivable, net 398,651     338,632  
Inventories:          
Finished goods 144,993     120,792  
Work in process 218,414     201,259  
Raw materials 144,472     126,200  
Total inventories 507,879     448,251  
           
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 149,346     132,103  
Total current assets 1,911,670     1,697,336  
           
Property and equipment, at cost:          
Land 75,547     76,231  
Buildings and improvements 636,540     641,041  
Machinery and equipment 2,745,465     2,732,771  
Construction in progress 91,386     86,520  
Allowance for depreciation (2,633,944 )   (2,593,398 )
  914,994     943,165  
           
Right of use assets 107,426     102,440  
           
Goodwill 157,991     158,183  
           
Other intangible assets, net 61,799     66,795  
           
Other assets 196,903     186,554  
Total assets $ 3,350,783     $ 3,154,473  

 

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(In thousands)
 
  July 3, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)    
       
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable $ 224,226     $ 196,203
Payroll and related expenses 151,668     141,034
Lease liabilities 21,542     22,074
Other accrued expenses 210,061     182,642
Income taxes 31,617     20,470
Total current liabilities 639,114     562,423
         
Long-term debt less current portion 454,031     394,886
U.S. transition tax payable 110,681     125,438
Deferred income taxes 1,869     1,852
Long-term lease liabilities 91,880     86,220
Other liabilities 105,631     104,356
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 288,159     300,113
Total liabilities 1,691,365     1,575,288
         
Redeemable convertible debentures -     170
         
Equity:        
Vishay stockholders' equity        
Common stock 13,271     13,256
Class B convertible common stock 1,210     1,210
Capital in excess of par value 1,346,132     1,409,200
Retained earnings 296,629     138,990
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (221 )   13,559
Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,657,021     1,576,215
Noncontrolling interests 2,397     2,800
Total equity 1,659,418     1,579,015
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,350,783     $ 3,154,473



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
  Six fiscal months ended
  July 3, 2021   July 4, 2020
           
Operating activities          
Net earnings $ 165,024     $ 52,279  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization 83,879     82,158  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment (207 )   (43 )
Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments -     7,125  
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 9,550     11,587  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt -     4,066  
Deferred income taxes 519     (4,370 )
Other 5,758     954  
Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757 )   -  
Change in repatriation tax liability -     (16,258 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (74,983 )   (12,589 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 174,783     124,909  
           
Investing activities          
Purchase of property and equipment (60,710 )   (48,832 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 234     230  
Purchase of short-term investments (27,488 )   (157,086 )
Maturity of short-term investments 53,679     108,044  
Other investing activities 347     (529 )
Net cash used in investing activities (33,938 )   (98,173 )
           
Financing activities          
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments (300 )   (90,525 )
Net changes in short-term borrowings -     (113 )
Dividends paid to common stockholders (25,216 )   (25,185 )
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,298 )   (2,299 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (800 )   (600 )
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (1,963 )   (2,016 )
Net cash used in financing activities (30,577 )   (120,738 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,383 )   (201 )
           
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 106,885     (94,203 )
           
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 619,874     694,133  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 726,759     $ 599,930  



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Fiscal quarters ended   Six fiscal months ended
  July 3, 2021   April 3, 2021   July 4, 2020   July 3, 2021   July 4, 2020
                             
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 93,192     $ 71,435     $ 24,653     $ 164,627     $ 51,872  
                             
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:                            
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ -     $ 923     $ -     $ 4,053  
                                   
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:                                  
Restructuring and severance costs $ -     $ -     $ 743     $ -     $ 743  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ -     $ (747 )     -     (430 )
                                   
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):                                  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ -     $ -     $ 1,146     $ -     $ 4,066  
                             
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):                            
Changes in tax regulation $ (3,881 )   $ (4,395 )   $ -     $ (8,276 )   $ -  
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt -     -     -     -     (1,346 )
Effects of cash repatriation program -     -     (190 )   -     (190 )
Tax effects of pre-tax items above -     -     (589 )   -     (2,071 )
                             
Adjusted net earnings $ 89,311     $ 67,040     $ 25,939     $ 156,351     $ 56,697  
                             
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 145,445     145,463     145,170     145,453     145,232  
                             
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.61     $ 0.46     $ 0.18     $ 1.07     $ 0.39  



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
  Fiscal quarters ended   Six fiscal months ended
  July 3, 2021   April 3, 2021   July 4, 2020   July 3, 2021   July 4, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 117,461     $ 57,322     $ 90,431     $ 174,783     $ 124,909  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 34     200     177     234     230  
Less: Capital expenditures (32,183 )   (28,527 )   (24,504 )   (60,710 )   (48,832 )
Free cash $ 85,312     $ 28,995     $ 66,104     $ 114,307     $ 76,307  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
  Fiscal quarters ended   Six fiscal months ended
  July 3, 2021   April 3, 2021   July 4, 2020   July 3, 2021   July 4, 2020
                             
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 93,192     $ 71,435     $ 24,653     $ 164,627     $ 51,872  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 189     208     242     397     407  
Net earnings $ 93,381     $ 71,643     $ 24,895     $ 165,024     $ 52,279  
                             
Interest expense $ 4,443     $ 4,376     $ 8,430     $ 8,819     $ 16,982  
Interest income (325 )   (287 )   (956 )   (612 )   (2,810 )
Income taxes 23,799     15,514     4,845     39,313     13,595  
Depreciation and amortization 41,733     42,146     40,638     83,879     82,158  
EBITDA $ 163,031     $ 133,392     $ 77,852     $ 296,423     $ 162,204  
                             
Reconciling items                            
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ -     $ 176     $ -     $ 3,623  
Restructuring and severance costs -     -     743     -     743  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt -     -     1,146     -     4,066  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,031     $ 133,392     $ 79,917     $ 296,423     $ 170,636  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 19.9   17.4   13.7   18.7   14.3
                             
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues




