Murchison Announces Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Results from the 100%-Owned Zn-CU-AG Brabant-Mckenzie Deposit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the results from preliminary metallurgical testing on core samples collected from its 100%-owned Brabant-McKenzie Zn-Cu-Ag Deposit located in north-central Saskatchewan, Canada. The results indicate that a simple flotation test using a coarse grind with a rougher and scavenger circuit was able to upgrade the zinc grade from 9.13% to 27% with a 98% recovery. A further 4-stage cleaner flotation test resulted in a zinc concentrate of 50.2% with an 85.06% recovery. The recycling of cleaner tails is expected to result in an overall net zinc recovery of at least 90%. Precious metals were concentrated in the 4th stage cleaner tail material with a grade of 180 g/t silver and 1.13 g/t gold.

Excellent results for copper recovery were also achieved with the simple rougher and scavenger flotation test increasing the grade to 2.19% with 92.9% recovery and the 4-stage cleaner flotation resulting in a grade of 4.12% with a 74.7% recovery. These preliminary results are highly-encouraging and it is assumed they can be improved through further optimization.