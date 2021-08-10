Murchison Announces Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Results from the 100%-Owned Zn-CU-AG Brabant-Mckenzie Deposit
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the results from preliminary metallurgical testing on core samples collected from its 100%-owned Brabant-McKenzie Zn-Cu-Ag Deposit located in north-central Saskatchewan, Canada. The results indicate that a simple flotation test using a coarse grind with a rougher and scavenger circuit was able to upgrade the zinc grade from 9.13% to 27% with a 98% recovery. A further 4-stage cleaner flotation test resulted in a zinc concentrate of 50.2% with an 85.06% recovery. The recycling of cleaner tails is expected to result in an overall net zinc recovery of at least 90%. Precious metals were concentrated in the 4th stage cleaner tail material with a grade of 180 g/t silver and 1.13 g/t gold.
Excellent results for copper recovery were also achieved with the simple rougher and scavenger flotation test increasing the grade to 2.19% with 92.9% recovery and the 4-stage cleaner flotation resulting in a grade of 4.12% with a 74.7% recovery. These preliminary results are highly-encouraging and it is assumed they can be improved through further optimization.
Murchison CEO, Jean-Charles Potvin, comments, "The initial results from metallurgical testing are extremely positive and we are very pleased that simple grinding and flotation using commonly available reagents, are able to produce a high-grade and clean concentrate with high recoveries, this will help immensely with the deposit's economics having a very simple flowsheet, minimizing CAPEX and OPEX."
Results of 4-stage Cleaner Flotation
The metallurgical work was conducted by the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on 40.52 kilograms of massive to semi-massive sulphide submitted to the laboratory on April 22nd, 2021. The sulphide samples consisted of half-core from a single drill hole BM21-004 over a 15.35 metre interval from the approximate center of the deposit. The samples were crushed and homogenized, and the homogenized material assayed 9.13% zinc, 0.84% copper, 0.13% lead, 38.4 g/t silver and 0.074 g/t gold.
