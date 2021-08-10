checkAd

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 9 August 2021

Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 August 2021 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Anne Marie Kverneland
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S
b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument,



 Shares
  Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)







 Price(s) and volume(s)







        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  DKK 636.10 158 shares  
       
       
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Disclaimer

