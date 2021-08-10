checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ​​​​​​​HÖRMANN Industries GmbH increases sales, total output and earnings in the first half of 2021 and raises forecast for the current fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hörmann Industries GmbH / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
​​​​​​​HÖRMANN Industries GmbH increases sales, total output and earnings in the first half of 2021 and raises forecast for the current fiscal year 2021

10-Aug-2021 / 13:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HÖRMANN Industries GmbH increases sales, total output and earnings in the first half of 2021 and raises forecast for the current fiscal year 2021


Kirchseeon, 10 August 2021 - The management of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH (corporate bond, WKN: A2TSCH) increases the Group's forecast for the current fiscal year 2021 due to the positive business development.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the full year are now expected to be in a range of € 26 million to € 28 million. Previously, an EBIT of around € 20 million had been forecast. With regard to the HÖRMANN Group's sales, the management expects a range between € 600 million and € 620 million (previous forecast: € 540 million to € 560 million).

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, sales of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH in the first six months of 2021 increased by around 26.5% year-on-year to approximately € 296.3 million (H1 2021: € 234,2 million). Of the increase in sales, around € 15 million is attributable to material price effects not affecting earnings. With total output of around € 315.6 million, up around 36.3% on the prior-year period (H1 2021: € 231.5 million), earnings before interest and taxes improved from € -0.4 million in the prior-year period to around € 13.8 million.

The Group's forecasts for the expected course of business are based on the assumption that the overall economic situation in Germany and the euro zone will continue to recover in line with economic forecasts. However, any negative macroeconomic developments beyond this, such as a renewed shutdown of the economy or of individual key customers, may cause the actual results for fiscal year 2021 to differ from the forecast figures.

The interim consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2021 will be published at https://www.hoermann-gruppe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-report ... on 31 August 2021.

Contact:
HÖRMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG
Hauptstr. 45-47
D-85614 Kirchseeon
T +49 8091 5630 0
F +49 8091 5630 195
info@hoermann-gruppe.com

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
T +49 221 9140 970
hoermann@ir-on.com

10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1225241  10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

