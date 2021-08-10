checkAd

AJAX I and Cazoo Announce Cazoo’s Participation in the J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference

AJAX I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its merger partner, Cazoo Holdings Limited (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying a car as simple and seamless as purchasing any other product online, will participate virtually in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM ET (12:20 PM UK).

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at www.cazoo.co.uk/investors/. An online archive will be available following the presentation.

About Cazoo - www.cazoo.co.uk

Cazoo’s mission is to transform the car buying experience for consumers across the UK and Europe by providing better selection, quality, transparency, convenience, flexibility and peace of mind. Cazoo aims to make buying a car no different to any other product online today, where consumers can simply and seamlessly purchase, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for either delivery or collection, in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, has a highly experienced management team and is backed by some of the leading global technology investors.

About AJAX – www.ajaxcap.com

AJAX is a blank check company whose purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AJAX was founded by renowned US investor Dan Och in partnership with Glenn Fuhrman and strategic advisors including Steve Ells (founder, Chipotle), Jim McKelvey (co-founder, Square), Kevin Systrom (co-founder, Instagram) and Anne Wojcicki (co-founder, 23andMe).

Additional information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a proposed business combination among Cazoo, AJAX and Capri Listco (“Listco”). In connection with the proposed business combination Listco has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 that includes a proxy statement of AJAX in connection with AJAX’s solicitation of proxies for the vote by AJAX’s shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination and a prospectus of Listco, which has become effective. The proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all AJAX shareholders and Listco and AJAX will also file other documents regarding the proposed business combination with the SEC. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination because they contain important information about the proposed transaction.

