Smith-Midland Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Royalty Income Strongest Quarter in Company History

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced second quarter results for 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • 68 percent increase in royalty income, the strongest quarter in Company history
  • 30 percent increase in core fleet barrier rental revenues
  • Rental barrier fleet expansion to 300,000 linear fleet by year end 2021
  • Received Platinum Safety Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC)

"I am pleased to announce another great quarter and first half of 2021 as we execute against our long-term growth plans. As stated last quarter, we had a tremendous number of one-time special projects during Q1 which drove stronger than typical results. Moving into Q2, the strength in the rental business remains robust. As we continue driving a higher mix of barrier rental business by increasing our core rental fleet and proactively shifting our customers to barrier rentals versus sales, we will continue to drive higher margins. Our second quarter 2021 royalty income posted historic gains; a notable 68 percent increase compared to last year. We expect to see additional royalty income growth in future quarters related to the approval of our patented JJ-Hooks interlocking highway barrier system in the California market that we announced in February of this year," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer. Our focus on sales for our lightweight proprietary SlenderWall cladding system is yielding results and we are happy to see those efforts gaining traction. I also wanted to mention how proud I am of our team's receipt of the Platinum Safety Award from Associated Builders and Contractors. Disciplined execution and emphasizing our lean manufacturing methodologies as we grow is key. Management and the Board remain closely aligned with our shareholders and look to continuously drive long term shareholder value," concluded Smith.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported 2021 second quarter revenues of $12.3 million compared to $10.5 million for second quarter 2020. Operating income for second quarter 2021 increased to approximately $1.3 million compared to $573,000 in second quarter 2020. Net income increased from $441,000 for the second quarter 2020 compared to $985,000 for the second quarter 2021. Earnings per share increased from $0.09 in second quarter 2020 to $0.19 second quarter 2021.

Six Month 2021 Results

The Company reported $27.5 million in revenue for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $20.3 million during the same period in 2020. Operating income for the first half of 2021 increased to $5.1 million from $532,000, reflecting an increase of approximately 855 percent over the same period of last year. Net income for the first half of 2021 totaled $3.9 million compared to $403,000 in the first half of 2020, an 856 percent improvement. Earnings per share increased 825 percent to $0.74 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.08 in the same period of 2020.

Product Sales

Smith-Midland reports revenue in two categories: products sales and service revenue. Product sales for second quarter 2021 totaled $7.2 million compared to $6.7 million second quarter 2020. The Company's architectural panel sales for the second quarter 2021 posted an increase of 63 percent year-over-year. Soundwall revenue increased 9 percent from $2.2 million to $2.4 million. Building sales and utility sales saw a 10 percent and 21 percent increase, respectively.

Service Revenue

Barrier rentals posted a solid increase of 30 percent during the second quarter of 2021. The Company is prepared to meet barrier rental demand by increasing the rental fleet to 300,000 linear feet by the end of 2021. Smith-Midland will manufacture the barrier and expects the $1.0 million investment to pay off quickly. Royalty income improved an impressive 68 percent compared to second quarter 2020. The royalty increase is primarily attributed to increases in licensee production of the Company's proprietary, interlocking JJ-Hooks highway barriers. Smith-Midland's licensee expansion into California with the Company's patented and proprietary product offerings is expected to further elevate royalty income moving forward. Service revenues totaled $5.1 million for second quarter 2021 compared to $3.8 million in the prior year reflecting a 35 percent increase overall.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Smith-Midland's cash and investments totaled $14.4 million compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter 2020. Accounts receivable equaled $11.8 million while debt at the end of the second quarter 2021 totaled $4.5 million. Smith-Midland's PPP loan of approximately $2.7 million was forgiven in full subsequent to the end of the second quarter 2021. Capital spending declined year-over-year to $926,000 compared to $2.3 million in 2020.

Macro Environment and Outlook

Smith-Midland is currently experiencing many favorable tailwinds with the transition to MASH TL3 barrier, and certainly the U.S. Infrastructure bill would be impactful for our business; however, the Company is not immune from macro challenges. Many U.S. businesses are being impacted by logistical and supply chain disruption. Overall, Smith-Midland is well positioned and has been proactive by increasing raw material inventories to ensure the Company is able to meet customer demand. The Company's barrier rental business remains very strong, and Smith-Midland is accelerating sales for the light weight, proprietary SlenderWall cladding system. Backlog was approximately $26.0 million recorded as of August 2, 2021, compared to $25.6 million at the same time in 2020. Smith-Midland's innovative, patented proprietary products are well positioned to drive the Company into the future. Smith-Midland will continuously leverage lean manufacturing methodologies to optimize operations.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the risk that the coronavirus outbreak may adversely affect future operations, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, out debt exposure, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:
AJ Krick, CFO
540-439-3266
investors@smithmidland.com

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands, except share and per share data)


 
 
June 30,
2021
(Unaudited)
   
December 31,
2020
     

ASSETS

 
Current assets
 
  		   
  		     
Cash
  $ 13,194     $ 8,764      
Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
    1,243       1,228      
Accounts receivable, net
                   
Trade - billed (less allowance for doubtful accounts of approximately $400), including contract retentions
    11,826       9,798      
Trade - unbilled
    636       742      
Inventories, net
                   
Raw materials
    1,295       643      
Finished goods
    1,448       1,551      
Prepaid expenses and other assets
    558       615      

 
                   
Total current assets
    30,200       23,341      

 
                   
Property and equipment, net
    18,612       18,602      

 
                   
Deferred buy-back lease asset, net
    3,818       4,237      

 
                   
Other assets
    287       319      

 
                   
Total assets
  $ 52,917     $ 46,499      
                     

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)


 
 
June 30,
2021
   
December 31,
2020
     

 
  (Unaudited)    
  		     
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
 
  		   
  		     
Accounts payable - trade
  2,944     1,866      
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
    577       875      
Deferred revenue
    2,617       1,774      
Accrued compensation
    1,496       1,318      
Accrued income taxes
    1,045       470      
Deferred buy-back lease obligation
    1,195       1,203      
Operating lease liabilities
    87       85      
Current portion of PPP loan
    2,692       -      
Current maturities of notes payable
    556       740      
Customer deposits
    833       569      

 
                   
Total current liabilities
    14,042       8,900      

 
                   
Deferred revenue
    1,423       600      
Deferred buy-back lease obligation
    3,196       3,790      
Operating lease liabilities
    167       211      
Notes payable - less current maturities
    3,959       4,196      
PPP loan - less current portion
    -       2,692      
Deferred tax liability
    2,457       2,461      

 
                   
Total liabilities
    25,244       22,850      

 
                   
Stockholders' equity
                   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
    -       -      
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 8,000,000 shares; 5,326,595 and 5,279,411 issued and 5,202,158 and 5,202,158 outstanding, respectively
    53       52      
Additional paid-in capital
    6,576       6,405      
Treasury stock, at cost, 40,920 shares
    (102 )     (102 )    
Retained earnings
    21,146       17,294      

 
                   
Total stockholders' equity
    27,673       23,649      

 
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  52,917     46,499      

 
                   

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)


 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Product sales
  7,243     6,699     14,662     13,550  
Barrier rentals
    1,182       907       6,958       1,650  
Royalty income
    692       413       1,112       681  
Shipping and installation revenue
    3,190       2,431       4,791       4,394  

 
                               
Total revenue
    12,307       10,450       27,523       20,275  

 
                               
Cost of goods sold
    8,993       8,073       18,488       16,297  

 
                               
Gross profit
    3,314       2,377       9,035       3,978  

 
                               
Operating expenses
                               
General and administrative expenses
    1,340       1,230       2,665       2,282  
Selling expenses
    696       574       1,291       1,164  

 
                               
Total operating expenses
    2,036       1,804       3,956       3,446  

 
                               
Operating income (loss)
    1,278       573       5,079       532  

 
                               
Other income (expense)
                               
Interest expense
    (56 )     (57 )     (98 )     (113 )
Interest income
    10       9       19       17  
Gain on sale of assets
    42       30       88       66  
Other income
    39       16       33       20  

 
                               
Total other income (expense)
    35       (2 )     42       (10 )

 
                               
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
    1,313       571       5,121       522  

 
                               
Income tax expense (benefit)
    328       130       1,269       119  

 
                               
Net income (loss)
  985     441     3,852     403  

 
                               
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share
  0.19     0.09     0.74     0.08  

 
                               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    5,202       5,184       5,202       5,184  
Diluted
    5,218       5,184       5,214       5,184  

 
                               

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)


 
  Six Months Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:
 
  		   
  		 
Net income (loss)
  3,852     403  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization
    1,318       1,180  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
    (88 )     (66 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities available for sale
    (11 )     (3 )
Allowance for doubtful accounts
    15       68  
Stock compensation
    172       -  
Deferred taxes
    (4 )     3  
(Increase) decrease in
               
Accounts receivable - billed
    (2,043 )     1,898  
Accounts receivable - unbilled
    106       (192 )
Inventories
    (549 )     134  
Prepaid expenses and other assets
    73       (101 )
Refundable income taxes
    -       136  
Increase (decrease) in
               
Accounts payable - trade
    1,078       (62 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
    (298 )     186  
Deferred revenue
    1,666       (6 )
Accrued compensation
    178       (190 )
Accrued income taxes
    575       -  
Deferred buy-back lease obligation
    (602 )     (555 )
Customer deposits
    264       (251 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
    5,702       2,582  
Cash flows from investing activities:
               
Purchases of investment securities available-for-sale
    (13 )     (15 )
Purchases of property and equipment
    (926 )     (2,326 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
    88       71  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
    (851 )     (2,270 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
               
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
    -       5,426  
Repayments of long-term borrowings
    (421 )     (2,416 )
Dividends paid on common stock
    -       (282 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
    (421 )     2,728  
Net increase (decrease) in cash
    4,430       3,040  
Cash
               
Beginning of period
    8,764       1,364  
End of period
  13,194     4,404  

 
               
Supplemental Cash Flow information:
               
Cash payments for interest
  98     113  
Cash payments for income taxes
  713     1  
                 

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659013/Smith-Midland-Reports-Second-Quarter ...

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

