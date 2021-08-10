Emergence as Popular Restorative Material, Use in Dentistry to Drive Glass Ionomer Cement Market, Notes TMR Study

- Favorable biological and esthetic characteristics of glass ionomer cement will prove to be significant for the market

- Rising popularity of dental tourism will increase the demand for materials associated with dentistry, eventually influencing the growth of the glass ionomer cement market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biocompatible nature of glass ionomer cement is a prominent factor that will influence the growth of the global market between 2020 and 2030. The increasing use of glass ionomer cement due to the rise in the number of dentistry procedures will bring growth prospects for the market players.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 26% adults in the U.S. have untreated tooth decay. These statistics underline the unmet dental needs of a large share of the global populace. It has excellent adhesive bond properties, enabling a tight seal between the internal tooth structure and the surrounding environment. The benefits attached with glass ionomer cement will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on all the factors associated with the growth of the glass ionomer cement market. TMR experts project the global market for glass ionomer cement to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The glass ionomer cement market is expected to surpass US$ 3.48 Bn by 2030.

The properties of glass ionomer cement make them one of the significant materials in the field of dentistry. It is used in a plethora of applicants in dentistry, such as orthodontic brackets, bridges, and luting crowns. Furthermore, the rising interest in bioactive materials will lead to innovations in the glass ionomer cement market. All these factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the glass ionomer cement market.

Key Findings of Report

Rise in Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry to Propel Glass Ionomer Cement Market

Aesthetics form an important part of a person's personality. Many individuals focus on this aspect to look and feel confident as well as present themselves in a better way to others. Cosmetic dentistry is used significantly for improving the aesthetic quotient of a person. As glass ionomer cement is utilized in cosmetic dentistry, the market will observe rapid growth.