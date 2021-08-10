checkAd

Emergence as Popular Restorative Material, Use in Dentistry to Drive Glass Ionomer Cement Market, Notes TMR Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

- Rising popularity of dental tourism will increase the demand for materials associated with dentistry, eventually influencing the growth of the glass ionomer cement market

- Favorable biological and esthetic characteristics of glass ionomer cement will prove to be significant for the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biocompatible nature of glass ionomer cement is a prominent factor that will influence the growth of the global market between 2020 and 2030. The increasing use of glass ionomer cement due to the rise in the number of dentistry procedures will bring growth prospects for the market players.

Transparency Market Research Logo

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 26% adults in the U.S. have untreated tooth decay. These statistics underline the unmet dental needs of a large share of the global populace. It has excellent adhesive bond properties, enabling a tight seal between the internal tooth structure and the surrounding environment. The benefits attached with glass ionomer cement will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on all the factors associated with the growth of the glass ionomer cement market. TMR experts project the global market for glass ionomer cement to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The glass ionomer cement market is expected to surpass US$ 3.48 Bn by 2030.

The properties of glass ionomer cement make them one of the significant materials in the field of dentistry. It is used in a plethora of applicants in dentistry, such as orthodontic brackets, bridges, and luting crowns. Furthermore, the rising interest in bioactive materials will lead to innovations in the glass ionomer cement market. All these factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the glass ionomer cement market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74132

Key Findings of Report

Rise in Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry to Propel Glass Ionomer Cement Market

Aesthetics form an important part of a person's personality. Many individuals focus on this aspect to look and feel confident as well as present themselves in a better way to others. Cosmetic dentistry is used significantly for improving the aesthetic quotient of a person. As glass ionomer cement is utilized in cosmetic dentistry, the market will observe rapid growth.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emergence as Popular Restorative Material, Use in Dentistry to Drive Glass Ionomer Cement Market, Notes TMR Study - Rising popularity of dental tourism will increase the demand for materials associated with dentistry, eventually influencing the growth of the glass ionomer cement market - Favorable biological and esthetic characteristics of glass ionomer cement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical ...
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% ...
Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin ...
Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight ...
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Acteev to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo
iAM Capital Italia 1 Fund completed the purchase of a 22,357sqm real estate portfolio in Milan and ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...