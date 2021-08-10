checkAd

Turning Point Brands Increases Equity Stake in ReCreation Marketing, a Leading Canadian Distribution Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today that it has increased its equity stake in ReCreation Marketing (“ReCreation”), a Canadian distribution company, from 50 percent to 65 percent. The transaction was completed on Friday, July 30, 2021.

ReCreation Marketing is a specialty marketing and distribution firm focused on building brands in the Canadian smoking accessories, vaping and alternative products categories. As part of this transaction, ReCreation will transition its company name to Turning Point Brands Canada Corporation over the next 90 days. ReCreation has significantly expanded the reach of Zig-Zag papers, which now has presence in 75% of the volume-weighted distribution within the private dispensary channel. As a result of the ReCreation partnership, TPB expects to continue to expand its presence in Canada, creating an avenue for its broader portfolio of products to enter the Canadian market.

“Increasing our stake in ReCreation Marketing was a logical move as Turning Point Brands continues to invest in the cannabis and tobacco-related sectors,” said Larry Wexler, CEO, Turning Point Brands. “Our partners at ReCreation Marketing are significantly expanding the distribution of our brands while also gaining market share in Canada, most notably capitalizing on Zig-Zag’s strong market position in the country. The increased stake and renaming into Turning Point Brands Canada signify the commitment to our strategy in Canada. We look forward to continuing to work closely with this accomplished team to strengthen our prominence in the market.”

“Turning Point Brands’ robust portfolio of leading brands, coupled with ReCreation Marketing’s proven ability to support distribution in traditional and alternative channels, is a natural expansion of our work together,” added Chris Riddoch, President of ReCreation Marketing. “This transaction will provide both companies the opportunity to penetrate the market and to increase our visibility and accessibility to Canadian retailers and consumers, alike.”

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag and Stoker’s and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Turning Point Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turning Point Brands Increases Equity Stake in ReCreation Marketing, a Leading Canadian Distribution Company Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Turning Point Brands Declares Common Stock Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Turning Point Brands Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21 Turning Point Brands Acquires Unitabac Cigar Portfolio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Turning Point Brands Invests $8 Million in Lifestyle Cannabis Brand Old Pal Through Convertible Note
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Turning Point Brands to Host Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten