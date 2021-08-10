checkAd

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host August 14 Hiring Event at All 26 U.S. Distribution Centers

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is hosting an in-person1 hiring event on Saturday, August 14, at each of its 26 U.S. distribution centers. The Company offers its warehouse associates flexible schedules, competitive pay, an attractive benefits package, and now a $1,000 sign-on bonus2.

“We are seeking hardworking and dependable men and women for immediate opportunities on our warehouse team in a fast-paced, automated distribution network servicing Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country,” stated Michael Lech, Chief Logistics Officer. “Along with flexible work schedules and competitive pay, our Company provides one of the best warehouse benefits packages in the industry, including tuition reimbursement for full-time associates. We are focused on our associates’ safety, as well as ongoing training and development, and we have numerous opportunities for career growth within the organization.”

There are a broad range of openings and schedules to fit candidates’ needs and availability. Positions include management, as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians, and warehouse associates.

In addition to competitive pay, most hourly-paid distribution center associates, hired between June 27, 2021 and September 4, 2021, will be eligible for a sign-on bonus and can also begin earning incentive pay where applicable.

The hiring event will occur at each of the Company’s 26 U.S. distribution centers on Saturday, August 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. Candidates will meet members from human resources and operations for on-the-spot interviews and same-day offers. For more details or to apply ahead of the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers-logistics and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers-logistics.

Come grow with Dollar Tree, recently named one of Morning Consult’s “Most Trusted Retail & E-Commerce Brands” in the U.S. Due to the Company’s continued growth, there are ample employment opportunities across North America. Applicants can view a full list of management-level and hourly-paid positions by visiting www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

In 2020, the Company introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers all associates to instantly receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. The program makes any day a day to get paid.

