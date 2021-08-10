 Summit Wireless Technologies Grew Revenue 354% in Q2 2021 and Guides for 180+% Full Year 2021 Revenue Increase Year-over-Year

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 354% to $1.6 million, compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin expanded to 29.0%, compared to 25.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.4% in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expense was $3.3 million, including $0.4 million of non-cash charges, compared to $2.0 million, including $0.1 million of non-cash charges, in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $3.4 million, including $0.6 million for warrant inducement expense, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance:

Revenue is expected to increase to between $6.5 million and $7.0 million, up 180+%, compared to $2.4 million for the year ended 2020.

Gross margin is expected to be between 28% and 30%, compared to 18% for the year ended 2020.

Operating expense is expected to be approximately $12.8 million, including approximately $1.4 million of non-cash charges.

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 are expected to be between $13 million and $15 million, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2020.

“In Q2 2021, we continued to drive momentum in WiSA technology adoption, the WiSA Wave marketing program, website visitors, and sales, all of which are fueling our long-term growth,” said Summit Wireless CEO Brett Moyer. “Our record sales in the second quarter, which increased over 350% year-over-year and exceeded our guidance, are directly attributable to the success we have had with driving consumer awareness. In fact, the WiSA Wave delivered over 900,000 visitors to wisaassocation.org through June 30th and is on track to drive approximately 2 million website visitors in 2021 – over five times our visitors in 2020. This marketing effort is augmented by our new Amazon store, which increases shopping ease for wireless home cinema consumers with all of Amazon’s WiSA Certified TVs, speakers and transmitters in one designated spot at www.amazon.com/wisa. We intend for the WiSA Association storefront initiative to continue to expand to other resellers for the holiday shopping season.