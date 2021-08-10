checkAd

 Summit Wireless Technologies Grew Revenue 354% in Q2 2021 and Guides for 180+% Full Year 2021 Revenue Increase Year-over-Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, provided an update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005289/en/

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 354% to $1.6 million, compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Gross margin expanded to 29.0%, compared to 25.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.4% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Operating expense was $3.3 million, including $0.4 million of non-cash charges, compared to $2.0 million, including $0.1 million of non-cash charges, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss was $3.4 million, including $0.6 million for warrant inducement expense, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $10.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance:

  • Revenue is expected to increase to between $6.5 million and $7.0 million, up 180+%, compared to $2.4 million for the year ended 2020.
  • Gross margin is expected to be between 28% and 30%, compared to 18% for the year ended 2020.
  • Operating expense is expected to be approximately $12.8 million, including approximately $1.4 million of non-cash charges.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 are expected to be between $13 million and $15 million, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2020.

“In Q2 2021, we continued to drive momentum in WiSA technology adoption, the WiSA Wave marketing program, website visitors, and sales, all of which are fueling our long-term growth,” said Summit Wireless CEO Brett Moyer. “Our record sales in the second quarter, which increased over 350% year-over-year and exceeded our guidance, are directly attributable to the success we have had with driving consumer awareness. In fact, the WiSA Wave delivered over 900,000 visitors to wisaassocation.org through June 30th and is on track to drive approximately 2 million website visitors in 2021 – over five times our visitors in 2020. This marketing effort is augmented by our new Amazon store, which increases shopping ease for wireless home cinema consumers with all of Amazon’s WiSA Certified TVs, speakers and transmitters in one designated spot at www.amazon.com/wisa. We intend for the WiSA Association storefront initiative to continue to expand to other resellers for the holiday shopping season.

Seite 1 von 4
Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Summit Wireless Technologies Grew Revenue 354% in Q2 2021 and Guides for 180+% Full Year 2021 Revenue Increase Year-over-Year Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, provided an update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Summit Wireless Technologies to Host Second Quarter Update Conference Call on August 10th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Summit Wireless Technologies Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21WiSA’s Wave Campaign Continues to Build WiSA Certified Category with New Store on Amazon Featuring WiSA Products and Retailer Bundles Available Across Amazon’s Vast Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21WiSA Introduces WiSA SoundSend Certified Program and Toshiba TV “REGZA” as the First Certified Product Family
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21WiSA Increases 2021 Web Visitor Forecast 100% to 2 Million from 1 Million, Reflecting Significant Q2 Traffic and Continued Category Momentum Fueled by the Wave Marketing Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten