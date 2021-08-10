checkAd

Nextech AR to Acquire AR Cloud-3D Mapping Company ‘ARway’ Transforming Into A Metaverse Company

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (FSE: N29) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement under which Nextech will acquire U.K. based spatial computing company ARWAY Ltd. (“ARway”) in an all-stock transaction and hire the key founders Baran Korkmaz and Nikhil Sawlani. This acquisition provides Nextech with a spatial mapping platform critical to building the Metaverse. Through Unity, optimized for Google and Apple, and by using AI to recognize surroundings for hyper-accurate location mapping, ARway provides users an Augmented Reality Software Kit (SDK) to frame the digital world in a few minutes.

Facebook, Epic Games, Microsoft and others have all identified the Metaverse as the future of the internet and computing itself. This acquisition positions Nextech as a first mover in what it’s calling a ‘mini-metaverse’. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions comments, “We think that the mini-metaverse business use case is here to stay, and the implications for future growth are significant. Nextech's mini-metaverse offering will be available to brands and companies that want to create mini-metaverses based on a geolocation like museums, corporate headquarters, theme parks, sports stadiums, University Campuses and more. We can scan these spaces with ARway’s technology and drop in AR experiences that are triggered based on geolocation, making for a fully immersive Metaverse experience. The mini-metaverse is the first step toward universal mapping, a concept that while not a reality today, is a future inevitability. Nextech's mini-metaverse offering will enable people to experience the multiverse as it increasingly becomes a normal part of everyday life.”

The ARway SDK combines robust mapping technologies for location persistent AR experiences across ARkit, ARcore and Microsoft Azure Spatial Anchors, delivered on cross-platforms Unity today, Unreal, Android Studio or Xcode/Swift soon, to unlock true spatial computing within a single toolkit for iOS, Android and Hololens. ARway has been creating persistence location experiences such as indoor navigation, guided tours, treasure hunts and many more with its No-code platform and has developed an ecosystem with over 1000+ developers, having created 3D maps in over 60 countries, with notable customers such as the HCG Hospital, British Telecom, Bosch, AirAsia, The City of London and the GuildHall School of Music and Drama.

