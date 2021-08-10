NCR Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Combine with Cardtronics from UK Competition and Markets Authority

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has received final approval to combine with Cardtronics from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom. The CMA approved the transaction without any conditions. All regulatory approvals and consents are now secured, and the transaction is complete.

“NCR and Cardtronics can now operate as one company. The integration between NCR and Cardtronics will begin immediately. This combination of two trusted brands accelerates the NCR-as-a-Service strategy,” said Michael D. Hayford, President and CEO, NCR Corporation. “We thank the CMA for conducting a thorough and efficient review.”