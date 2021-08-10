checkAd

NCR Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Combine with Cardtronics from UK Competition and Markets Authority

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has received final approval to combine with Cardtronics from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom. The CMA approved the transaction without any conditions. All regulatory approvals and consents are now secured, and the transaction is complete.

“NCR and Cardtronics can now operate as one company. The integration between NCR and Cardtronics will begin immediately. This combination of two trusted brands accelerates the NCR-as-a-Service strategy,” said Michael D. Hayford, President and CEO, NCR Corporation. “We thank the CMA for conducting a thorough and efficient review.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics is a trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With its scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use its ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

NCR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCR Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Combine with Cardtronics from UK Competition and Markets Authority NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has received final approval to combine with Cardtronics from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom. The CMA approved the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21NCR to Participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21NCR Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21NCR Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cryptocurrency Leader LibertyX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Blu Jam Café Upgrades Operations with NCR Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21NCR Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten