InflaRx Announces Positive Data from Second Interim Analysis of Ongoing Phase IIa Open Label Study with Vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum

As previously announced, enrollment in the proof-of-concept study was completed with 19 patients, with 12 in the first two dose cohorts. Two out of the 12 withdrew from the study before reaching day 99 of the treatment, so only 10 patients were evaluable for the efficacy assessment on day 99.

Over a treatment period of 26 weeks (until day 189), patients were treated biweekly with vilobelimab 800mg, 1600mg or 2400mg, after an initial run-in phase with three doses of 800mg on days 1, 4 and 8. There was a subsequent three-month observational period. Per protocol, a dose increase to the next higher dosing group was possible upon disease assessment on day 57 in the study, if at least five patients in the cohort had been treated without safety concerns and the patient was assessed with a Physician Global Assessment (PGA) score of 4 or higher.

The main objectives of the study are the evaluation of the safety and efficacy of vilobelimab in patients with PG. Efficacy is being evaluated by a responder rate defined as a PGA score of ≤3 of the target ulcer at various timepoints and time to complete closure (remission) of the target ulcer. Out of the 10 patients evaluable for efficacy at day 99, four patients met the response criteria, with three of them achieving complete closure of the target ulcer. The three patients who showed clinical response with a PGA score of ≤ 3 with complete target ulcer closure had elevated C5a levels at baseline. InflaRx previously reported the clinical response for two of these three patients in February 2020. The third patient demonstrating complete target ulcer closure had been increased from the 1600mg dose group to the highest dose of 2400mg dose on day 57 of the study and closed the ulcer after the dose escalation. The other six patients (three patients of which the results had been previously disclosed in February 2020) all showed slight improvement in their condition according to the PGA definition (PGA score = 4).