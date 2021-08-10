checkAd

DraftKings Marketplace Now Live With Inaugural NFT Drops of Iconic Athletes From Autograph to Begin August 11th

First Preseason Access Collection Will Feature NFTs From Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter and Tiger Woods

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Marketplace, the NFT ecosystem designed by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) for mainstream accessibility, is now live and will feature its first Preseason Access Collection that drops later this week. The exclusive debut content will be provided by Autograph, and includes Preseason Access Passes from top athletes such as Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods and more who will soon be announced. These sports-related NFTs will be available exclusively on Autograph.io and on DraftKings Marketplace. Customers nationally can join the first drops starting on August 11th, which will feature Tom Brady.

"Autograph’s Advisory Board includes some of the most iconic athletes ever, and we could not imagine a more fitting figure than Tom Brady to headline our first ever NFT drop on DraftKings Marketplace,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings. “The overall NFT market has already surged to over $2.5 billion in sales volume for the first half of 2021, and so whether someone is well-versed or barely familiar with digital collectibles, we envision DraftKings Marketplace being a premier platform for all within a trend that is decidedly here to stay.”

With this launch, fans and collectors across the country with a DraftKings account can now access DraftKings Marketplace on desktop or mobile either directly through the website or via DraftKings’ apps. Each featured athlete will begin by dropping a limited number of NFT collectibles categorized as the Premier drops and Signature drops within the Preseason Access Collection. These NFTs will be available for USD purchase at a range of prices with the goal of lowering the barriers to entry for fans who want to begin collecting NFTs while still appealing to seasoned collectors. Premier editions of Tom Brady NFTs will drop throughout the day on August 11th followed by Signature editions set to drop during August 13th that will contain authentic digital signatures from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Following the Tom Brady drop, Wayne Gretzky will be the next athlete showcased within the Preseason Access Collection on DraftKings Marketplace.

