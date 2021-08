Auxly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results. The teleconference details are listed below:

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (" Auxly " or the " Company "), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, announced today that it will report earnings results for its second quarter 2021 ended June 30, 2021, on Monday August 16, 2021, before the financial markets open.

Date: Monday August 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6383

A replay of the teleconference will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company’s website.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

