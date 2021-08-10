Kaleido Biosciences and the COPD Foundation Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Advance KB109 into Phase 2 Clinical Trial

On track to initiate Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced a strategic collaboration with the COPD Foundation to study KB109 in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The collaboration will partner Kaleido with the COPD Foundation’s leading experts in its Digital Health and Therapeutics Accelerator Network, COPD360Net, to support joint clinical development starting with a Phase 2a trial of KB109, a novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT), in COPD.



An expanding body of research indicates that immune and inflammatory responses in the lung are in part driven by the gut microbiome – via the so-called gut-lung axis – making the gut microbiome a potential therapeutic target in COPD. KB109’s clinical potential to target the gut-lung axis and improve outcomes in respiratory viral diseases was demonstrated in a study of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. Its mechanism of action is pathogen agnostic, suggesting it could address a wide range of chronic respiratory diseases driven by inflammation or respiratory infections. COPD is the most prevalent chronic respiratory illness, impacting over 250 million people worldwide, and has limited safe and effective treatment options for the control and prevention of acute exacerbations.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with the COPD Foundation to work towards our shared mission to bring about innovative therapies for people suffering from COPD,” said Dan Menichella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido. “The previous KB109 COVID-19 trial demonstrated activity against the pathologies associated with respiratory viral infections by modulating the gut microbiome and host immune system. We believe this result warrants clinical investigation of KB109 in COPD patients, and we look forward to initiating a Phase 2a trial early in 2022.”

COPD Foundation’s President and Chief Scientific Officer Ruth Tal-Singer, PhD added, “At the Foundation, we were excited when we saw the KB109 COVID-19 data because of its potential to improve recovery from viral infections for patients with comorbidities. The COPD burden is projected to increase in the coming decades because of continued exposure to risk factors and the aging population. COPD patients would benefit from an oral therapy that could reduce exacerbations and improve quality of life. We are proud to partner with Kaleido in our continued efforts to find a treatment intervention that is affordable and potentially more efficacious for patients.”