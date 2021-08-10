MIND CTI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

YOQNEAM, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND C.T.I. LTD. – (NasdaqGM:MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



The following will summarize our major achievements in the second quarter of 2021 as well as our business. The financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.