checkAd

PREVIEW: Demand Expected to Lift Guidance for 2021, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
10.08.2021, 13:40  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said. Demant is currently guiding for organic growth of 24-28% and EBIT of DKK 3-3.3 billion for …

  • (PLX AI) – Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said.
  • Demant is currently guiding for organic growth of 24-28% and EBIT of DKK 3-3.3 billion for 2021
  • Hearing aid demand should have improved further in May and June with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, especially in the commercial channels, Sydbank said (hold)
  • Public channels such as the VA in the U.S. and the NHS in Britain probably are still further behind but improving: Sydbank
  • Hearing aid revenues likely are recovering faster than expected, with improved profitability, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea said last week, downgrading Demant to hold from buy on limited upside
  • A guidance upgrade may be already reflected in Demant’s share price, Kepler Cheuvreux said (reduce, DKK 263)
  • The share has performed strongly, which is grounds to be cautious in the short-term, SEB said (hold, DKK 385)


Demant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Demand Expected to Lift Guidance for 2021, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said. Demant is currently guiding for organic growth of 24-28% and EBIT of DKK 3-3.3 billion for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Munich Re Says On Track to Meet FY Consolidated Profit Target of EUR 2.8 Billion
ALK-Abello Outlook FY Revenue Growth 10-12%
PREVIEW: Asetek Expected to Post Strong Growth in Second Quarter Earnings
ALK-Abello Lifts Outlook, but Consensus Is Already at Higher End for Revenue
Alstria H1 Revenue in Line; Guidance Confirmed
H+H International Likely to Raise Outlook, Analyst Says
Ponsse Q2 Sales Top Estimates, Predicts Slightly Higher FY Operating Result
Torm Q2 EBITDA USD 45 Million vs. Estimate USD 38 Million
Titel
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Demant Falls 3% After Analyst Downgrade on Limited Upside
PLX AI | Analysen