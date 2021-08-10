PREVIEW: Demand Expected to Lift Guidance for 2021, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 10.08.2021, 13:40 | 22 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 13:40 | (PLX AI) – Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said. Demant is currently guiding for organic growth of 24-28% and EBIT of DKK 3-3.3 billion for … (PLX AI) – Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said. Demant is currently guiding for organic growth of 24-28% and EBIT of DKK 3-3.3 billion for … (PLX AI) – Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said.

Demant is currently guiding for organic growth of 24-28% and EBIT of DKK 3-3.3 billion for 2021

Hearing aid demand should have improved further in May and June with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, especially in the commercial channels, Sydbank said (hold)

Public channels such as the VA in the U.S. and the NHS in Britain probably are still further behind but improving: Sydbank

Hearing aid revenues likely are recovering faster than expected, with improved profitability, but investors may be looking for a big guidance upgrade, Nordea said last week, downgrading Demant to hold from buy on limited upside

A guidance upgrade may be already reflected in Demant’s share price, Kepler Cheuvreux said (reduce, DKK 263)

The share has performed strongly, which is grounds to be cautious in the short-term, SEB said (hold, DKK 385)



