Sokoman Minerals Mobilizes Third Drill Rig at Moosehead Gold Project, Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) today announced that the third drill rig has arrived at the Company’s 100%-owned flagship Moosehead Gold Project in north-central Newfoundland and will be deployed immediately to test high-priority targets in the 75 Zone and Eastern Trend areas where up to 15,000 metres of the remaining 27,000 metres remain to be drilled in the current phase. Once the Water Resources Permit has been received, the drill rig will be relocated to drill from the barge that is ready to be mobilized to the property. The barge program alone could entail as much as 5,000 to 10,000 m, depending on success and depths, to target the Footwall Splay and as much of the Eastern Trend that can be accessed. The contractor is also in the process of securing the fourth drill rig and crew for deployment as soon as practicable.

Just under 23,000 m of the proposed 50,000 m Phase 6 program has been completed to date and multiple strong intersections have been reported from this phase including the holes summarized as follows: