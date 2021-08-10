checkAd

Sokoman Minerals Mobilizes Third Drill Rig at Moosehead Gold Project, Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) today announced that the third drill rig has arrived at the Company’s 100%-owned flagship Moosehead Gold Project in north-central Newfoundland and will be deployed immediately to test high-priority targets in the 75 Zone and Eastern Trend areas where up to 15,000 metres of the remaining 27,000 metres remain to be drilled in the current phase. Once the Water Resources Permit has been received, the drill rig will be relocated to drill from the barge that is ready to be mobilized to the property. The barge program alone could entail as much as 5,000 to 10,000 m, depending on success and depths, to target the Footwall Splay and as much of the Eastern Trend that can be accessed. The contractor is also in the process of securing the fourth drill rig and crew for deployment as soon as practicable.

Just under 23,000 m of the proposed 50,000 m Phase 6 program has been completed to date and multiple strong intersections have been reported from this phase including the holes summarized as follows:

MH-21-115 (Footwall Splay – Eastern Trend) - 4.60 m @ 47.20 g/t Au; and 8.10 m @ 68.25 g/t Au
MH-21-163 (Footwall Splay – Eastern Trend) - 18.90 m @ 13.09 g/t Au
MH-21-141 (South Pond Zone 1) - 4.20 m @ 64.00 g/t Au
MH-21-123 (South Pond Zone 1) - 5.00 m @ 26.87 g/t Au
MH-21-203 (75 Zone) – 2.85 m @ 13.67 g/t Au
*Reported lengths are core lengths and are believed to be 70% to 85% of true thickness

About the Flagship Moosehead Gold Project

The 100%-owned Moosehead Gold Project is located along the Trans-Canada Highway in north-central Newfoundland, on the same structural trend as the advanced Valentine Lake Project (Marathon Gold), and adjacent to New Found Gold’s Queensway Project. Both the Moosehead and Queensway projects are targeting high-grade, turbidite-hosted, Fosterville-type gold mineralization. At least five zones of significant gold bearing mineralization have been identified to date at Moosehead and multiple high-priority targets independent of the known zones remain to be tested. In Phases 1 to 5, the Company completed 23,378 m (106 holes). The Company has to date completed just under 23,000 m of a current 50,000 m Phase 6 drill program at Moosehead.

