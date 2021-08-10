Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Psychedelics Clinical Product Pipeline

Focusing on novel uses, production and delivery forms of psilocybin as a next generation solution for mental illness, substance abuse and neurological disorders

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s psychedelics development and clinical programs with a focus on psilocybin.

Michael Frank, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are advancing a robust psychedelics-based product pipeline that includes product development, preclinical and clinical studies that aim to unlock the potential therapeutic value of psilocybin in various uses, formulations and delivery methods to treat mental health, substance abuse and neurological disorders. Revive is embarking on the next stage of growth of its psychedelics strategy by focusing on building key partnerships with US academic institutions and other leading organizations, as well as developing intellectual property and entering into FDA clinical studies with psilocybin.”

Psilocybin in the Treatment of Methamphetamine Use Disorder



The Company is working with the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System under a clinical trial agreement to conduct a Phase I/II clinical study to evaluate the safety and feasibility of psilocybin in adults with methamphetamine use disorder. Study start-up activities have taken place and enrollment activities are to continue throughout the remainder of the year. As a result of the study, clinical data will provide proprietary and valuable information on the safety, efficacy and dosing of psilocybin to support future pivotal FDA clinical studies in oral forms of delivery including oral thin film strips. The clinical study will be conducted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Medicine and Public Health and School of Pharmacy, which holds a Wisconsin special authorization and DEA license to perform clinical research with psilocybin. In addition, the Company will have exclusive access to key intellectual property from this study to support development, regulatory and commercial initiatives.