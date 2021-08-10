checkAd

Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, MasterKey therapies, today announced the appointment of Mark A. Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Velleca brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology industry, particularly in the field of oncology, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark to the Black Diamond Board of Directors,” said Robert A. Ingram, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “Mark brings substantial experience in a range of leadership roles in the life sciences sector, and his perspective will be integral as Black Diamond executes on its vision of developing novel precision medicine therapies for genetically defined cancers.”

“We are pleased to welcome Mark to our Board, as his financial, regulatory, and medical expertise will complement our existing credentialed group of directors,” said David M. Epstein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “Mark’s experience in shepherding drugs from discovery through commercialization will enable him to provide valuable insights as we advance our deep pipeline of targeted oncology therapies.”

“I am delighted to join Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Board of Directors, as their novel approach to precision medicine has the potential to transform the treatment landscape of targeted therapies. Oncology continues to be an area of immense unmet need, and the MAP platform offers a unique opportunity to address these challenges,” said Dr. Velleca. “I look forward to working with the team to contribute to Black Diamond’s future growth and success.”

Dr. Velleca was most recently Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics, where he grew the company from Series A through IPO and led the development of its first therapy (COSELA) from preclinical to FDA approval. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Prior to LLS, Dr. Velleca was co-founder and Senior Vice President of CGI Pharmaceuticals, where he managed the company from its inception through clinical trials of multiple drug candidates. After Gilead Sciences acquired CGI, he served as a Senior Advisor to Gilead in R&D Strategy and Corporate Development.  Earlier in his career, Dr. Velleca was an attending physician at Yale New Haven Hospital and on the faculty of the Yale University School of Medicine. Currently, Dr. Velleca is a Senior Advisor and board member at G1 Therapeutics, board member at IMMvention Therapeutix, board chair at Turbine AI, and a Venture Partner at Hatteras Venture Partners. He earned an M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis and a B.S. from Yale University.

