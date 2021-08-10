Medallia Becomes the Official Feedback Partner for MotoAmerica

“We partnered with MotoAmerica to tap into the raw excitement and explosive growth in motorsports in the United States,” said Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch. “Today, we are proud to announce that we are expanding that relationship to become the Official Feedback Partner for the rest of the season.”

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Medallia will serve as the 2021 Official Feedback Partner for MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series.

As Official Feedback Partner, Medallia will provide MotoAmerica with Medallia Quickstart Solutions to capture feedback from fans, employees, and racers via video, audio, and text. MotoAmerica can add immediate value by capturing, analyzing, and reporting on customer, employee, and racer experiences to make real-time decisions and improvements.

“It was cool having Medallia onboard as a sponsor for our event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and it is awesome news that they liked the experience and the activation at Laguna Seca and want to turn that into even more involvement with our series,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “It was a great experience working with and getting to know the Medallia brand at Laguna, and we look forward to continuing the relationship and leveraging Medallia technology ourselves for the rest of the MotoAmerica rounds.”

Medallia Quickstart Solutions are a powerful set of pre-packaged experience management tools designed to help companies launch impactful customer and employee experience feedback programs in just a few days. Medallia Quickstart Solutions offer turnkey feedback capabilities - including rich video feedback and AI-powered text analytics - to deliver insights that drive intelligent business decisions. Medallia Quickstart Solutions include:

Quickstart Customer Micropulse – get the clearest picture of how customers are doing in the moment with two quick questions, video and text

Quickstart Fulfillment Experience – retain customers and increase purchase frequency with optimized and consistent fulfillment experiences

Quickstart Employee Micropulse – captures continuous and actionable employee feedback to know what’s on employees’ minds in live-time

